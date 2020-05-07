News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County:
COUNTY POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER CHASE IN TYSONS INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLES: A Fairfax County police officer on May 1 at 2:57 a.m. stopped to check on three Tesla sedans and a Mitsubishi sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that were stopped in the roadway near Leesburg Pike and Gosnell Road in Tysons.
Motorists in two of the Teslas and the SUV sped away, leaving one unoccupied sedan behind, police said. Officers pursued the SUV, then lost sight of it, but soon found it along with one of the Teslas, abandoned in the 8200 block of Little River Turnpike.
The other Tesla crashed into a concrete barrier near Leesburg Pike and Interstate 495; its driver ran away.
All three Teslas and the Mitsubishi were reported stolen. A police helicopter unit assisted in the search for the suspects.
Police took one man into custody and authorities may file charges, pending further investigation.
COUNTY POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT: Fairfax County police on April 29 at 9:21 p.m. investigated a report that a man had been seen acting disorderly and allegedly trying to steal his ex-girlfriend’s car in the 2900 block of Wickersham Way in the Falls Church area.
When officers arrived, the man walked into an apartment and refused to come out, police said. Police took him into custody while he allegedly was trying to escape out the rear of the apartment.
Authorities have charged Lewis Rose, 33, of Reston, on two outstanding warrants for burglary and grand larceny.
VIENNA RESIDENT SAYS PERSON IN VEHICLE THREW OBJECT AT HOUSE, BREAKING WINDOW: A resident living in the 400 block of Kingsley Road, S.W., told Vienna police on April 24 at 1 a.m. that someone had thrown an object at his house from a moving vehicle, shattering one of the home’s windows.
VIENNA MAN SAYS SOMEONE SMASHED CABLE BOX, CUT LINE: A resident living in the 600 block of Yeonas Drive, S.W., told Vienna police that, between April 24 at 11:30 p.m. and April 25 at 7 a.m., someone had smashed the cable box on the telephone pole near his home and cut his cable line.
WOMAN BANNED FROM VIENNA TIRE STORE AFTER ALTERCATION WITH EMPLOYEE: Vienna police dispatched officers to Virginia Tire & Auto Center, 141 Maple Ave., W., on April 27 at 12:10 p.m. after receiving a report of a disorderly customer in the business.
An employee reported that the customer was dissatisfied with the service and became irate, refusing to pay her bill. As the customer went to her vehicle, the employee followed her, attempting to mitigate the situation.
The customer reportedly continued to act disorderly, opened her car door and intentionally struck the employee with the door, police said.
Officers located the customer and discussed the matter with her. Police told the customer she was not permitted back in the business and might be charged with trespassing if she returned.
Police advised the employee of the warrant process should he wish to pursue charges for the alleged assault.
VIENNA POLICE CITE DRIVERS FOR LATE-NIGHT DELIVERIES AT COFFEE SHOP: Vienna police in recent days have cited two delivery drivers for unloading their trailers late at night at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E.
On April 28 at 11:07 p.m., town police responded to a noise complaint at the coffee shop and found a delivery driver unloading his trailer in violation of the town’s noise ordinance.
Police issued a summons to the driver – a 44-year-old Columbia, Md. – man for violating the ordinance’s provision against commercial unloading after 11 p.m. and released him on his signature.
A similar incident occurred May 1 at 12:24 a.m. when an officer observed a delivery truck driver unloading his truck at the business.
Police issued a summons to the driver – a 52-year-old man from Waldorf, Md. – for the same violation as in the case three days earlier. Police released the driver on his signature.
Drive-through business at that Starbucks has been heavy during the COVID-19 pandemic, as some other coffee shops in town are closed entirely, mailing coffee to customers or filling takeout-drink requests for people who order online.
