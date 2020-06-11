News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
COUNTY POLICE SEEK ARMED ROBBER WHO STOLE FROM FAIR OAKS HOTEL: A man approached an employee at the front desk at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3900 Fair Ridge Drive in the Fair Oaks area, on June 3 at 3:36 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded money, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect, described as black man wearing dark clothing, stole property and ran away, police said.
COUNTY POLICE RESPOND TO TRIO OF McLEAN COMMERCIAL BURGLARIES: Fairfax County police on June 2 responded to three commercial burglaries in McLean.
Officers responded at 12:26 a.m. for an alarm at McLean Pharmacy, 1392 Chain Bridge Road, and discovered the front glass door had been shattered. According to investigators, a group of people broke into the pharmacy, stole property and drove away in multiple cars, police said.
During the second incident, someone broke into Lost Dog Cafe, 1690 Anderson Road, Suite A, at 1:40 a.m. and stole property, police said. Also at 1:40 a.m., someone broke into Nouvelle Nails and Spa, 1690 Anderson Road, Suite B, and stole property, authorities said.
POLICE ARREST 4 AFTER BURGLARY IN TYSONS GALLERIA: Mall security officers at Tysons Galleria, 2001 International Drive, on June 3 at 12:43 a.m. reported a group of men trying to break into Paul’s Bakery, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects ran when police officers arrived, but authorities took them into custody. Charges are pending, police said.
MAN FACES PROPERTY-DESTRUCTION CHARGES AFTER ALLEGED GRAFFITI SPREE IN TYSONS: Fairfax County police officers on June 2 at 12:06 a.m. located a man who allegedly had been seen spray-painting graffiti on concrete walls at Leesburg Pike and Spring Hill Road in Tysons.
The man reportedly ran from officers, but police soon took him into custody.
Authorities have charged Benjamin Pugel, 19, of Vienna, with two counts of felony destruction of property and misdemeanor destruction of property.
VANDAL TRAMPLES U.S. FLAGS IN FRONT OF VIENNA WOMAN’S HOME: A woman living in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., told Vienna police on May 25 that an unknown person had been stomping on her American flags that line the sidewalk in front of her house.
The resident had placed a small section of fencing around the flags to protect them. However, the suspect then broke the fence and pushed over the flags, the complainant told police.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN FOR UNAUTHORIZED VEHICLE USE, DRUG POSSESSION: A resident living in the 1000 block of Cottage Street, S.W., told Vienna police that, on June 2 between 2 and 4 a.m., his adult brother allegedly had stolen a cell phone, a wallet and his father’s vehicle.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle on Interstate 66, where it was towed by Virginia State Police. A Vienna police officer located the man walking in the area of Cottage Street and James Drive, S.W., and arrested him. The suspect had in his possession the stolen phone and wallet, in addition to narcotics, police said.
Police transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of Schedule IV drugs.
LOCAL RESIDENT REPORTS ‘SUSPICIOUS’ PROTEST FLIERS: A local resident told Vienna police on June 2 at 7:47 p.m. that someone had posted a “suspicious” flier on a utility pole near the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail near the Vienna Town Green, 144 Maple Ave., E.
Throughout that night, Vienna police officers found several other fliers that had been placed on town property without permission, authorities said.
According to town police, the fliers pertained to the protests scheduled to occur in town June 3. The fliers listed upcoming events with phone numbers, Websites and other information, police said.
