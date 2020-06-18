News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
COUNTY POLICE ARREST TEEN DRIVING STOLEN VEHICLE: Fairfax County police officers on June 6 at 7:56 p.m. saw a 2003 GMC Envoy with its hazard lights activated on the road shoulder near Dolley Madison Boulevard and Anderson Road in McLean.
Police discovered the sport-utility vehicle had been reported stolen, and took its teenage driver into custody. Charges are pending.
THIEF OPENS PARCEL, MAKES OFF WITH WORD-SEARCH BOOK: A resident living in the 400 block of East Street, N.E., told Vienna police on June 2 at 11:41 p.m. that an unknown person opened an Amazon package that had been delivered to her front porch and stole three word-search books from it.
CARPET-CLEANING MACHINE STOLEN FROM TRUCK IN VIENNA PARKING LOT: A local resident told Vienna police that, between June 3 at 10 p.m. and June 4 at 7 a.m., someone stole a portable carpet cleaner from an unlocked box truck while it was parked in the parking lot at 386 Maple Ave., E.
MAN STEALS PLANTER VASES FROM VIENNA WOMAN’S PORCH: A Vienna woman living in the 800 block of Cottage Street, S.W., told town police on June 7 at 10:05 p.m. that a man had parked his vehicle in front of her house, then walked to her front porch and stolen two planter vases.
MEDICAL FACILITY CALLS POLICE AFTER MAN BECOMES UNRULY: An employee at Inova Urgent Care, 180 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on June 7 at 3:02 p.m. that a man was acting disorderly and screaming obscenities at employees in the office.
The man told police he was having intense arm pain and became upset after waiting for three hours without being seen by a doctor.
The employee requested the man seek medical care at another facility, and he agreed to drive himself to the hospital.
THIEF STEALS PURSE FROM VEHICLE AT DOG PARK, USES VICTIM’S CREDIT CARDS: A woman told Vienna police that, on June 10 between 2:40 and 3 p.m., she had left her purse on the passenger-side dashboard in her locked vehicle while she took her dog into the Vienna Dog Park at 700 Courthouse Road, S.W.
An unknown person smashed her vehicle’s window and took her purse. A short time later, someone attempted to use her stolen credit cards, police said.
VOLUNTEERS FIRE-AND-RESCUE DEPARTMENTS TO HOST BLOOD DRIVES: Several Fairfax County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire departments are partnering with Inova Blood Donor Services to hold blood drives in their fire stations’ parking lots.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, blood supplies in Fairfax County and around the nation are at dangerously low levels and dropping, fire officials said June 9.
Inova Blood Donor Services will be taking COVID-19 precautions at the events. There will be space to spread out and use appropriate social distancing, officials said. To help protect firefighters and paramedics, access to the fire stations will be prohibited.
Officials plan to hold blood drives on:
• June 18 from noon to 6 p.m. at Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 13, 2148 Gallows Road in Dunn Loring.
• June 18 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Franconia Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 5, 6300 Beulah St. in Alexandria.
• June 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at Greater Springfield Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 22, 7011 Backlick Road in Springfield.
• June 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at McLean Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 1, 1455 Laughlin Ave. in McLean.
• June 25 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Vienna Volunteer Fire Department/Fairfax County Fire Station 2, 400 Center St., S., in Vienna.
To register to donate, visit Inova Blood Donor Services’ Website at www.inovablood.org.
