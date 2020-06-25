News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
MOTHER, SON INJURED IN VIENNA INCIDENT: Vienna police officers on June 15 at 4:34 p.m. responded to the report of a man riding on the hood of a vehicle on Nutley Street, S.W., near Kingsley Road, S.W.
When police located the vehicle, they found the windshield had been smashed.
The driver told police she had attempted to deliver medication to her adult son at the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W. Her son allegedly became agitated, jumped on her vehicle while yelling at her and broke the windshield, police said.
Officers located the man in the median of Nutley Street. He was agitated and bleeding from several cuts on his arm. Rescue personnel responded and convinced the man to allow them to treat him and transport him to an area hospital.
Rescue personnel also treated the driver at the scene for injuries she sustained from the broken glass, police said.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER HIT-AND-RUN: Vienna police officers responded on June 11 at 1:57 p.m. to a possible hit-and-run in the parking lot at Bear Branch Tavern, 133 Maple Ave., N.E. An officer observed the striking vehicle traveling in the area of Glyndon Street and Springwood Court, NE, and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment, police said. After the driver failed a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested him and transported him to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis.
Police later transported the 58-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.
MOTORIST FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING PROPERTY IN VIENNA: A motorist on June 11 at 11:03 p.m. drove through a yard in the 300 block of Lawyers Road, N.W., Vienna police said.
The motorist’s vehicle twice struck another vehicle that was parked in the driveway and struck the front steps of the residence and a bird feeder before the motorist fled the scene, police said.
An officer observed the vehicle traveling on Windover Avenue, N.W., and initiated a traffic stop. Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment, police said.
Police found a measurable amount of marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle, and the driver reportedly possessed a fake identification card, authorities said.
Police arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests. Police then transported the 19-year-old Fairfax man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis.
Authorities have charged the man with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of false identification and two counts of hit-and-run.
VIENNA POLICE CALL IN COUNTY’S BOMB SQUAD AFTER GRENADE FOUND: While clearing out a home of an elderly resident in the 300 block of Lewis Street, N.W., on June 12 at 1:12 p.m., a moving crew found a hand grenade, Vienna police said.
Vienna police contacted the Fairfax County Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to assess the situation.
The unit responded, determined the grenade was inert and took possession of it for disposal, town police said.
VIENNA MAN SAYS SOMEONE SEVERED HIS PHONE, INTERNET LINES: A man living in the 600 block of Yeonas Drive, S.W., told Vienna police that, between June 15 at 11 p.m. and June 16 at 5 a.m., someone had cut his telephone and Internet lines.
The resident reported previously having other issues with someone causing the same type of damage to his Verizon lines, police said.
EMPLOYEE’S DIRECT-DEPOSIT WAS DIRECTED TO FRAUDULENT ACCOUNT: An employee in the finance department of US Resources Inc., 115 Beulah Road, Suite 200C, told Vienna police that, between Feb. 3 and June 15 ,the company had received a request to reassign the direct deposit for an employee’s paycheck to a different account.
The company later determined that the employee had not made the request and the money had been sent to a fraudulent account, police said.
WOMAN TELLS VIENNA POLICE RELATIVE MAY HAVE DRAINED HER BANK ACCOUNT: A local woman told Vienna police that she’d had a large amount of money in an account with Chevy Chase Bank for several years.
That bank eventually was bought out by Capital One Bank, and the woman on April 10 inquired about her money at the bank’s branch at 246 Maple Ave., E.
The complainant believes that one of her relatives may have been given unauthorized access to her account and withdrawn the money, police said.
