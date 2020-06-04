News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
HOUSE FIRE IN IDYLWOOD AREA DISPLACES FOUR: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department on May 27 at 8:34 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 7100 block of Shreve Road in the Idylwood area of Fairfax County.
Arriving fire crews found smoke showing from the roof of the two-story, single-family home. Firefighters located a fire on the first floor and quickly extinguished it. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. The occupants smelled smoke and upon investigation saw fire in the laundry/storage room. All occupants safely evacuated and call 911. There were working smoke alarms in the home.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire started in the first-floor laundry/storage room. The cause of the fire, which caused about $37,500 worth of damage, remains under investigation.
Four occupants were displaced because of the fire and they accepted assistance offered by the Red Cross.
FIREARMS, NARCOTICS CHARGES LEVELED IN TYSONS: Fairfax County police officers on May 24 at 6:39 p.m. stopped two men and a woman in the parking lot of Walmart, 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons, who allegedly were involved in a theft from the store.
Officers arrested the suspects and recovered stolen merchandise, plus narcotics and a handgun.
Authorities have charged Melissa Potts, 22, of Maryland, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm and obstruction of justice.
Authorities charged Kale Scott, 19, of Maryland, with possession of schedule I or II drug and possession of a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm. Dominique Wilson, 25, of Maryland, has been charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug, possession of a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and petty larceny.
VIENNA MAN ARRESTED ON DOMESTIC-ASSAULT CHARGE: A man living on Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on May 23 at 10:16 p.m. that he had been assaulted by his adult son.
Police arrested the son, an 18-year-old Vienna man, and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault and served him with an emergency protective order.
DISTRICT MAN CHARGED WITH CREDIT-CARD LARCENY IN ATTEMPT TO PURCHASE LUXURY CAR: Fairfax County police officers on May 28 at 10:57 a.m. investigated the report of a man who allegedly was attempting to purchase a Maserati with fictitious information from Imperial Highline of Tysons, 8201 Leesburg Pike.
Officers arrested Clayton Rosenberg, 27, of Washington, D.C., after finding him in possession of stolen credit cards and fictitious identifications, police said.
Authorities have charged him with five counts of credit-card larceny, possession of a fictitious driver’s license, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement and obscuring or altering a vehicle-identification number.
VIENNA ADDRESS USED IN PUPPY-SALE FRAUD: A woman who does not live in Virginia told Vienna police on May 23 at 5:34 p.m. that she had made an online payment to purchase a puppy and was told to go to a residence in the 400 block of MacArthur Avenue, N.E., to pick up the dog.
But when the woman traveled from out of state to the address, the resident living there advised her that no one at the house was selling a dog.
The Vienna resident advised the victim that there had been other scams in the past where an unknown person has used that address in the fraud, police said.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE TRESPASSING INCIDENTS AT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Vienna police within a two-day period investigated a pair of trespassing incidents at Vienna Elementary School, 128 Center St., S.
The first incident occurred on May 23 at 9:13 p.m., when officers responded to a report of people on the roof of the school. Police located two juveniles at the school. While one was climbing down from the roof, she injured her ankle, police said.
Officers notified the parents of both juveniles, and they came to the scene. Police released one of the juveniles to the custody of his father. Rescue personnel transported the injured juvenile to an area hospital for treatment.
Authorities banned the juveniles from the school property and petitions are pending in this case, police said.
The second incident occurred May 24 at 12:49 a.m., when an officer found a juvenile on the school’s property after dark. Police notified the juvenile’s parent, who came to the school to pick up the girl.
SECURITY CAMERA RECORDS NAKED MAN TRYING TO ENTER VIENNA BUILDING: A property-management company on May 26 at 4 p.m. told Vienna police that their security cameras had recorded a naked man pulling on all of the doors of a building at 133 Maple Ave., E., and trying to gain access at approximately 1:45 a.m. that day.
The camera also recorded the suspect in the building’s lobby and side stairs, police said.
VIENNA WOMAN SAYS SOMEONE STOLE HER UNLOCKED VEHICLE: A woman living in the 800 block of Plum Street, S.W., told Vienna police that between May 25 at 9:45 p.m. and May 26 at 7 a.m. someone had stolen her vehicle from her driveway.
The vehicle had been left unlocked, with the rear windows down and the keys in the console, police said.
EMPLOYEE AT VIENNA CREDIT UNION SAYS CO-WORKER STOLE GIFT CARDS: An employee at Navy Federal Credit Union, 820 Follin Lane, S.E., told Vienna police that between April 20 and 23 another employee allegedly had stolen gift cards from the credit union.
