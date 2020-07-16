News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
POLICE RECOVER HANDGUN, BUT NO SUSPECTS, AFTER DISCHARGE IN TYSONS: Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 2000 block of International Drive in Tysons on July 4 at 5:41 p.m. after receiving reports of possible gunshots. Police did not locate anyone at the site.
According to police, there may have been an altercation in a parking lot between two groups of men who all left before police arrived. Police recovered a handgun at the scene.
WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT IN FAIR OAKS: A Fairfax County police officer on July 5 at 9:01 p.m. attempted to stop a 2018 BMW X6 for a traffic violation and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.
The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot near Route 50 and West Ox Road in Fair Oaks and police took her into custody.
Authorities have charged Allyson Spring, 45, of Fairfax, with driving while intoxicated and eluding law enforcement.
MAN CHARGED WITH DRUNK DRIVING AFTER STRIKING PARKED CAR: Vienna police officers on July 4 at 2:23 a.m. responded to the report of one vehicle striking another that was legally parked in the 600 block of Kingsley Road, S.W.
Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the 56-year-old Adelphi, Md., man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis. Authorities later charged him with driving while intoxicated.
VIENNA MAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A Vienna resident living on Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on July 5 at 2:18 p.m. that she had returned home to find her father and brother in a heated argument.
When she attempted to leave the apartment complex, her brother allegedly assaulted her, causing injury to her.
Town police arrested the 18-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault and issued an emergency protective order against him.
The arrestee’s troubles were not over, however. Security personnel at the apartment complex told town police at 6:36 p.m. that evening that a disturbance had occurred in one of the apartments.
Officers observed a broken window at the site and found the arrested man had returned to the apartment after being released from jail.
The man stated he had returned home to retrieve his belongings. His family did not open the door for him, so he attempted to gain entry through the window, causing it to break.
The man suffered injuries to his hand from the window, but refused medical treatment, police said.
Police arrested the man again and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with violating an emergency protective order.
CALLER CLAIMING TO BE WITH POLICE SEEKS PERSONAL INFORMATION: A woman who resides in another jurisdiction told Vienna police on July 6 at 11:33 a.m. that someone had called her claiming they were with the Vienna Police Department and that her identity had been compromised.
The woman’s caller ID showed the call was coming from the department’s non-emergency phone number.
The caller asked the woman for her personal information, which she did not provide, police said.
MULTIPLE BUSINESSES IN TYSONS BURGLARIZED: Several businesses in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons, including The Perfect Pita, Side Street & Sushi Bar by I-Thai and Classic Bakery, were broken into overnight on July 7, Fairfax County police said.
Those responsible stole from one of the businesses, but nothing appears to have been taken from the others, police said.
VIENNA MAN’S CHECKS FRAUDULENTLY CASHED: A resident living in the 200 block of Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E., told Vienna police on June 26 at noon that he had placed several checks into a U.S. Postal Service mailbox to be mailed out.
The resident later received information from his bank stating that an unknown person had attempted to fraudulently cash two of the checks by changing the payee’s name and the amount of the check.
