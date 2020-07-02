News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN FOR DRUNK DRIVING AFTER VEHICLE STRIKES UTILITY POLE: Vienna police on June 22 at 9 p.m. dispatched officers to Nutley Street and Kingsley Road, S.W., to assist rescue personnel with a traffic accident.
A driver had been traveling northbound in the right lane of Nutley Street approaching Kingsley Road when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and stopped in the left travel lane, police said.
Emergency Medical Services personnel removed the driver from the vehicle. After rescue personnel assessed him, the driver refused any further medical treatment.
Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment and arrested the 29-year-old Lorton man after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the driver to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he failed to provide a sample of his breath for analysis. Police then took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a breath test.
D.C. POLICE RECOVER VEHICLES STOLEN IN VIENNA: The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia recently recovered two vehicles that had been stolen in Vienna after their owners left them unlocked and with keys inside, Vienna police said.
On June 21 at 1:40 p.m., a resident living in the 300 block of East Street, S.E., reported a vehicle had been stolen from the complainant’s driveway. The thief stole the resident’s purse, which contained several credit cards, as well as some other property in the vehicle.
A neighbor’s security camera showed that at 4:52 a.m. two people had driven into the area, exited their vehicle and begun checking car doors. One of the people drove away in the resident’s vehicle, which Metropolitan Police located June 24 in Washington, D.C., Vienna police said.
In the other incident, a resident living in the 200 block of Center Street, N., told Vienna police that, between June 20 at 10 p.m. and June 21 at 9:20 a.m., the complainant’s vehicle had been stolen from the residence’s driveway.
The vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the key fob inside, was recovered June 23 by Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C.
VIENNA BASEBALL FIELD PROVES TEMPTING TARGET FOR VANDALS: A local resident on June 20 at 10 p.m. observed audio equipment on the pavement near the announcer box’s at Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive, S.W., Vienna police said.
Officers found that someone had forced entry into the announcer’s box and caused significant damage to the building and its equipment. Police also discovered additional damage at the snack bar and a second announcer’s box.
On June 22 at 2:17 p.m., a local resident saw three juveniles attempting to break into the announcer’s box at Yeonas Park. Officers searched the area, but could not locate them.
A member of the Vienna Little League came to the park and found there had been no further damage to the building since the previous vandalism case, police said.
BURGLAR STEALS PROPERTY FROM GAS STATION IN TYSONS: Someone broke into the Tysons Gulf gas station at 1955 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons on June 18 at 4:07 a.m. and stole property, Fairfax County police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.