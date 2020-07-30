News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
AUTHORITIES CHARGE VIENNA ROOMMATES WITH ASSAULTS: A resident living in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E., told Vienna police on July 17 at 11:14 a.m. that she had been having a dispute with her roommate because she removed the thermostat from the wall.
The roommate told police that while the complainant was removing the thermostat, she allegedly assaulted the roommate. The complainant advised she assaulted the roommate to prevent her from touching the thermostat, police said.
Vienna police arrested the 68-year-old Vienna woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with assault.
That same day at 1:45 p.m., the complainant who was arrested earlier told Vienna police that on July 16 she had obtained a summons from the magistrate against her roommate. Police served the roommate, a 64-year-old Vienna woman, with the summons charging her with assault and released her on her signature.
VIENNA POLICE COUNSEL JUVENILES CAUGHT CLIMBING ON ROOF: A Vienna police officer on July 17 at 6:39 p.m. responded to a report that five juveniles were on the roof of a building in the 300 block of Mill Street, N.E.
The building is located in part of town used for business and industry.
The juveniles complied with the officer’s direction to come down and the officer counseled them.
VIENNA MAN CALLS POLICE AFTER NEIGHBOR LEAVES BAG OF LEAVES: A resident living in the 400 block of John Marshall Drive, N.E., told Vienna police on July 17 at 8:47 p.m. that his neighbor had placed a bag of dead leaves on his porch with a note complaining that his leaf debris was being blown into neighbor’s yard.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE THEFTS OF MORE VEHICLES, MOST OF WHICH HAD KEYS LEFT INSIDE: Continuing the trend of recent weeks, Vienna police are investigating the thefts of four vehicles, at least three of which had keys were left inside by their owners.
In one case, a resident living in the 600 block of Valley Drive, S.E., told Vienna police that, between July 18 at noon and July 19 at 8:03 a.m., his unlocked vehicle with keys inside had been stolen from his driveway. Later that evening, a resident on Charles Street, S.E., located the vehicle, police said.
In the second instance, a resident living in the 200 block of Manvell Road, S.E., told Vienna police on July 19 at 2:55 a.m. that someone had stolen her unlocked vehicle, which had its keys inside. Two other unlocked vehicles at the residence were also rummaged through during the incident and U.S. currency was taken from one of the vehicles, police said.
At about 7 p.m. that day, the vehicle was recovered on Charles Street, S.E., along with the aforementioned stolen vehicle, police said. Officers recovered a wallet from the vehicle stolen on Manvell Road, S.E., which belonged to the complainant.
In the third case, a resident living in the 300 block of Valeview Court, N.W., told Vienna police that, between July 18 at 6 p.m. and July 19 at 6:23 a.m., someone stole her vehicle from her driveway. The vehicle had been locked with a spare key inside it, police said.
In the fourth instance, a resident living in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E., told Vienna police on July 19 at 3:06 a.m. that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The owner was not certain if the car had been left unlocked or if the spare key to the vehicle was in it.
Another resident in the neighborhood also told police that someone had forced entry into his vehicle and rummaged through it, Vienna police said.
VIENNA POLICE URGE RESIDENTS TO LOCK VEHICLES: After responding to a flood of vehicle break-ins and thefts in recent weeks, the Vienna Police Department in its July 24 weekly police highlights issued a statement urging residents to do their part to deter thieves.
“In the last few days, the Town of Vienna Police Department responded to multiple cases of vehicle tamperings and stolen vehicles,” the statement read. “In almost every case, the vehicle was left unlocked and/or [with] keys left inside. The criminals responsible for these thefts target unlocked vehicles to steal valuables, money, electronics, etc., and all it takes is them pulling on the door handle of an unlocked car. They rarely break into a locked vehicle.”
The statement continued, “Vienna police officers proactively patrol all areas of the town to protect its citizens and their property and would like your assistance in curbing this crime of opportunity by removing all valuables from your vehicles, removing all keys (to include valet keys), and report suspicious activity immediately by calling (703) 255-6366 or 911.”
TYSONS WOMAN CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, NARCOTICS POSSESSION: Vienna police on July 18 at 10:31 p.m. dispatched officers to the 7-Eleven at 427 Maple Ave., E., after receiving a report of an intoxicated woman.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the woman, they detected signs of impairment and found that Fairfax County police held an active warrant for her. Officers also found the woman had heroin in her possession, police said.
Police arrested the 32-year-old Tysons woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with being drunk in public and possessing heroin. Authorities also served her with the Fairfax County warrant, which charged her with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
DRIVER CROSSES PAINTED LINES TO SIGNAL DISPLEASURE: A Vienna Public Works Department employee told town police that, on July 14 between 9 and 9:30 p.m., workers were painting double-yellow lines on Cottage Street, S.W., near Tapawingo Road, S.W., when a motorist in a pickup truck drove around their vehicles and over the wet paint, smearing the paint on the roadway.
The driver reportedly yelled and cursed at the employees and swerved over the paint multiple times, police said. An officer spoke to the driver, who said the workers had no signs or flaggers to direct traffic, making it confusing for drivers behind the crew.
Vienna officials do not wish to pursue charges for the damage at this time, police said.
VIENNA POLICE ADD ATTEMPTED-ROBBERY WARRANT TO SUSPECT’S CHARGES: Vienna police, based on further information developed in a July 15 case involving a 32-year-old man arrested for multiple charges, on July 21 obtained an additional warrant charging him with attempted robbery.
Police served the warrant to the man at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on the initial charges.
In the original incident, an employee at 7-Eleven, 537 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on July 15 at 10:06 p.m. that a customer allegedly had spat on him. Officers located the man near Nutley Street and Roland Street, SW., and while placing him under arrest, the suspect reportedly became combative.
Other officers assisted as the suspect continued to resist arrest aggressively, police said. As a female officer was transporting him to the magistrate’s office, the suspect allegedly exposed his penis to her. Once at the magistrate’s office, the man remained combative and aggressive with the deputies, police said.
Vienna police subsequently obtained four warrants and served them on the suspect, who had no fixed address. The warrants charged him with assault, obstruction of justice, assault on a police officer and indecent exposure.
THIEF STEALS PURSE, MAKES UNAUTHROIZED PURCHASES: An employee at Walgreens, 225 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that, on July 18 between 6:40 and 10 p.m., someone stole her purse from a secured locker in the employee break room.
Unauthorized purchases already had been made using her debit card, police said.
MARYLAND POLICE IDENTIFY McLEAN MAN FOUND DEAD IN POTOMAC RIVER: Major Crimes Division detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland on July 23 identified the deceased person found two days earlier in the Potomac River south of Great Falls as Ankit Kumar, 30, of McLean.
Montgomery County police continue to investigate the death of Kumar, whose body was found by a kayaker on July 21 at 7:06 p.m. in the Wet Bottom area of the Potomac River.
Authorities transported Kumar’s body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, the results of which are pending.
Montgomery County police ask anyone with information regarding Kumar’s death to contact the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.
COUNTY POLICE ARREST FOUR PEOPLE AFTER CARJACKING-RELATED TRAFFIC PURSUIT: Fairfax County police officers on July 21 at 7:04 p.m. attempted to stop a 2005 Honda Civic that was involved in a carjacking in a neighboring jurisdiction. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit, police said.
Police employed the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to disable the suspect’s car and end the pursuit near Interstate 495 and Route 123 in Tysons.
Rescue personnel took the driver and two passengers to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities took into custody Treshawn Taylor, 18, of Alexandria, Ayinde Mason, 18, of Washington, D.C., Denali Goodridge, 18, of Washington, D.C., and Destiny Morris, 18, of Annandale. Charges are pending, police said.
POLICE IN MERRIFIELD ARREST MAN FOR ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Fairfax County police on July 18 at 5:18 p.m. dispatched officers to the 3000 block of Javier Drive in Merrifield after receiving a report of a man acting erratically while swinging a stick and chasing another man. Police arrested James Lilly, 51, of Alexandria and authorities have charged him with disorderly conduct and assault.
