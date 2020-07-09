News of crime and punishment across Northern Virginia this week:
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE AFTER BICYCLIST SLAPS WOMEN’S BEHINDS ON TRAIL: Vienna police on June 29 investigated two reports concerning a male bicyclist who had slapped women’s rear ends on the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Regional Trail.
The first incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. as a woman was walking on the W&OD Trail near the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E. A man on a bicycle struck her on her buttocks with his hand as he rode by, police said. The man then continued on the trail and struck a juvenile on her buttocks with his hand while she was riding her bike.
The man fled the area southbound on the trail. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him, police said.
In the second incident, which occurred June 29 at 8 p.m. but was not reported until the following day, a woman was walking on the bike trail near the 800 block of Follin Lane, S.E., when an unknown man approached on a bicycle and struck her on her buttocks with his hand. The man fled the area northbound on the trail, police said.
VIENNA POLICE CITE MOTORIST FOR RECKLESS DRIVING AFTER ACCIDENT AT SHOPPING CENTER: A motorist who was attempting to park in the parking lot at Danor Plaza, 116 Branch Road, S.E., on June 27 at 11:02 p.m. accidentally pressed the accelerator, sideswiped another vehicle, then struck two support columns in the shopping center, Vienna police said.
Police issued the driver a summons for reckless driving.
JUVENILES ADMONISHED AFTER ACCESSING ROOF OF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN VIENNA: Vienna police officers on June 27 at 3:09 p.m. responded to the report of juveniles on the roof at Marshall Road Elementary School, 730 Marshall Road, S.W.
When the four juveniles refused to come down from the roof, school-security personnel and Vienna police accessed the roof to help the juveniles down.
Police counseled the juveniles about trespassing on school property and released them to the custody of their parents.
VIENNA POLICE SERVE WARRANT ON HOUSTON WOMAN IN UNLAWFUL-ENTRY CASE: A Vienna police officer on June 26 at 4:20 p.m. served a 22-year-old Houston woman with a misdemeanor warrant pertaining to an unlawful entry that occurred April 10 in the 300 block of Park Street, N.E.
Authorities have charged the woman with entering property with the intent to cause damage. Police released the woman on her signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.