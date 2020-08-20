News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
LIGHTNING CAUSES FIRE AT CHURCH IN VIENNA: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department on Aug. 12 at 6:14 a.m. dispatched units to a fire at Tysons Community Church, 1014 Country Club Drive, N.E., in Vienna.
Arriving units found smoke showing from the roof of the one-story building. Crews worked from inside the church and on the roof to bring the fire under control quickly. Crews contained the fire to the attic and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said.
No occupants were present at the time of the fire. A passerby smelled smoke, heard the fire alarm and called 911, officials said.
Fire investigators determined that the fire had started in the attic space. It was caused by a lightning strike to the metal flashing of the skylight, they said.
No one was displaced because of the fire and Red Cross assistance was not needed. The fire caused about $55,000 worth of damage.
COUNTY POLICE ARREST MAN FOR MALICIOUS WOUNDING, ASSAULTING OFFICER: Fairfax County police on Aug. 8 at 9:04 a.m. dispatched officers to Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Oakton to investigate a reported assault.
Police located a person who had been stabbed, and rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located the suspect – 27-year-old Eldre Horton, who address was not reported – nearby and took him into custody. Horton reportedly assaulted an officer during the arrest and has been charged with malicious wounding and assaulting a law-enforcement officer.
VIENNA POLICE SEARCHING FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Vienna police on Aug. 10 at 6:22 p.m. dispatched officers after receiving several calls regarding a reckless driver.
The vehicle police were searching for subsequently was involved in an accident, officials said.
During that accident, two vehicles were traveling southbound on Beulah Road, N.E., and approaching Church Street, N.E., when one vehicle stopped for the red traffic light. The second vehicle hit the stopped vehicle and the striking vehicle’s driver fled the scene, police said.
‘SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE’ TURNS OUT TO BE MIS-DELIVERED BABY GIFT: A man living in the 1100 block of Pekay Street, S.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 11 at 11:55 a.m. that the U.S. Postal Service had delivered to his home a package from an unknown person with a Massachusetts address. The package was addressed to the resident’s young child, police said.
Attempts to contact the sender were unsuccessful. Due to several concerns about the package, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit, a postal inspector and other officials responded to inspect the package.
Once officials deemed the package was safe, it was opened and found to contain two children’s books and a bib, police said.
A short time later, contact was made with the sender of the package and it was determined they had sent a baby gift to a family member with the same name, but the person had sent it to the wrong household, police said.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST FAIRFAX WOMAN FOR OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Vienna police officers on Aug. 11 at 5:06 p.m. responded to the report of a disorderly woman in the T-Mobile store at 216 Maple Ave., W.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the woman, she became more agitated, refused to leave the store and began making calls to 911, police said.
Police arrested the 47-year-old Fairfax woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
RACCOON INTERRUPTS DOG’S BATH: A man living in the 400 block of Windover Avenue, N.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. that his daughters had been bathing the family’s dog in the back yard when they were approached by a raccoon that ran toward them and chased them into the house.
The raccoon lingered at the house’s back door before walking off toward the street, police said.
The resident and a police officer searched the yard, but were unable to locate the animal, authorities said.
