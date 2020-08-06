News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VICTIM ESCAPES FROM ARMED ROBBERS IN TYSONS: Two men armed with handguns approached a male victim and tried to rob him July 26 at 9:37 p.m. at 1500 Boyd Pointe Way in Tysons, Fairfax County police said.
The victim ran into a building and the suspects ran away, police said. There were no injuries reported.
MARYLAND WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER VEHICULAR PURSUIT IN TYSONS: Fairfax County police officers on July 30 at 3:03 p.m. responded to a reported larceny at Tysons Galleria, and attempted to stop a 2011 BMW 328i being driven by someone involved in the case.
The driver refused to stop. Officers lost sight of the vehicle during the pursuit, but a community member later reported the suspect’s vehicle was in her driveway, police said.
Police took Laura Lynn Meffley, 59, of La Plata, Md., into custody and authorities have charged her with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, larceny third offense and speeding to elude.
POLICE SEEK MAN WHO ASSAULTED PHARMACY EMPLOYEE IN OAKTON: An employee at CVS Pharmacy, 2912 Chain Bridge Road in Oakton, on July 24 at 4:48 p.m. confronted a man who allegedly had stolen items previously from the store, Fairfax County police said.
The man assaulted the employee, took his personal property and ran away, police said.
Rescue personnel took the employee to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
THIEF PLUCKS CASH DRAWER FROM VIENNA EYEBROW BUSINESS: Sometime between July 24 at 6:15 p.m. and July 25 at 8:45 a.m., an unknown burglar smashed the front glass door at Tysons Eyebrows, 167 Maple Ave., E., Suite A, and stole the cash drawer from the sale counter, Vienna police said.
VIENNA POLICE CITE DRIVER, FRIEND FOLLOWING VEHICLE CRASH: A motorist was traveling eastbound in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, E., on July 27 at 4:55 a.m. and was crossing into the center turn lane when a westbound vehicle also crossed into that turn lane, causing the first vehicle’s to swerve into the oncoming traffic lanes and strike the curb, a light pole and several bushes, Vienna police said.
Police located the crashed vehicle’s driver, a 17-year-old girl, in the parking lot with a male juvenile. Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment. The driver failed a series of sobriety tests and police transported her to Vienna Police Headquarters, where she provided a sample of her breath for analysis.
The girl’s father came to the police station and took custody of his daughter after police released her on a summons for driving while intoxicated.
Authorities also detected signs of impairment with the male juvenile at the crash scene, who told police he had been walking home when he saw the accident and stopped to help the driver, who was a friend of his.
Police notified the boy’s mother, who came to the scene. Police released the boy to his mother after giving him a summons on the charge of being drunk in public.
UNLOCKED VEHICLE WITH KEYS INSIDE STOLEN IN VIENNA, RECOVERED IN MARYLAND: Continuing a recent trend that has affected the Vienna community, a resident living in the 500 block of Stephens Circle, S.W., told town police someone had stolen his vehicle between July 27 at 10:30 p.m. and July 28 at 8:34 a.m.
The vehicle had been parked in the driveway, unlocked with the keys in it. Golf clubs and a range finder were in the vehicle when it was stolen, police said.
Authorities recovered the vehicle July 28 in Prince George’s County, Md.
VIENNA POLICE SAY WOMAN TAKEN IN GIFT-CARD SCAM: A resident living in the 400 block of Onondio Circle, S.E., told Vienna police that her mother had been on the computer on July 28 between 1:45 and 5 p.m. when she received a message stating the computer had been compromised.
The messaged stated the woman needed to buy gift cards and provide the sender with the cards’ security numbers.
After the woman purchased the cards and provided the numbers, she realized it was a scam, police said.
VIENNA HOMES ON SAME BLOCK BURGLARIZED: A caretaker of two houses in the 100 block of Courthouse Road, S.W., told Vienna police that, on July 29 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., an unknown person had entered the homes and stolen property.
VIENNA MAN’S GROCERY ORDER PILFERED: A resident living in the 100 block of Locust Street, S.W., told Vienna police that, on July 30 between 5 and 9 a.m., someone had stolen his Amazon grocery delivery from the rear of his townhouse.
COUNTY POLICE LAUNCH ‘COLD-CASE’ WEB PAGE: The Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau on July 29 announced the implementation of a Web page dedicated to help Cold Case Squad detectives bring justice to victims of unresolved homicides in the county.
Detectives continue to review files in order to provide details of cold cases spanning six decades in the hope that someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest or furtherance of a case.
Cold Case Squad detectives would like to hear from people who have any information, no matter how small, that could help to identify the person or persons responsible in the unsolved cases and provide closure for the victims involved.
“We are committing countless hours and all available resources to close these cases and provide long-awaited answers to victims’ families, and bring those who committed these awful crimes to justice,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, commander of the Major Crimes Bureau.
Police ask anyone with information regarding any of the department’s cold cases to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 8. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.
