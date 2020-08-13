News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County:
VIENNA-AREA MAN INJURED AFTER SHOOTING SELF WHILE CLEANING FIREARM: Fairfax County police on Aug. 1 at 5:45 p.m. dispatched officers to the 2900 block of Bleeker Street just south of the town of Vienna after a man accidentally shot himself while cleaning a firearm.
Rescue personnel took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The case remains active, police said.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH MISUSING 911 SYSTEM: Vienna police on Aug. 2 cited a 68-year-old woman for allegedly misusing the 911 emergency-call system.
The woman, who lives in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E., on Aug. 1 at 10:51 p.m. called 911 to report an argument she’d had with her roommate over the thermostat. Police counseled the resident about her use of the 911 system.
Vienna police and the Fairfax County Community Response Team previously had counseled the resident on numerous occasions regarding her use of the 911 system for non-emergency calls, town police said.
Vienna police on Aug. 2 obtained a misdemeanor warrant charging misuse of the 911 system, served the warrant to the woman and released her on her signature.
VIENNA POLICE SERVE MAN WITH COUNTY WARRANT CHARGING INDECENT EXPOSURE: At the request of the Fairfax County Police Department, Vienna police officers on Aug. 3 at 2:31 p.m. went to a residence in the 400 block of John Marshall Drive, N.E., in an attempt to locate a man against whom county police had an active arrest warrant.
Vienna police arrested the 67-year-old Houston man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with the misdemeanor warrant for indecent exposure.
