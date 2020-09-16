News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
UNATTENDED CANDLE SPARKS APARTMENT FIRE IN TYSONS: Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department units were dispatched on Sept. 6 at 5:06 a.m. to a report of an apartment fire in the 7900 block of Westpark Drive in Tysons.
According to officials, firefighters found the fire sprinklers had activated and extinguished a fire on the 23rd floor of the 26-story building prior to their arrival. The fire was contained to the apartment, with minimal extension of smoke outside the unit.
One occupant was home at the time of the fire, and observed a fire on the couch. She evacuated and called 911, while other apartment-building occupants were alerted by the fire-alarm system.
Investigation revealed the fire was accidental in nature, started by unattended lit candles. Damages were estimated at $25,000.
McLEAN MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THROWING KNIFE AT POLICE: An employee at Giant Food, 1454 Chain Bridge Road in McLean, asked a man to wear a mask while inside the store.
The man, Thomas Devanney, 33, of McLean, allegedly threatened the employee with a knife, stole an item from the store and ran away, Fairfax County police said.
Officers found Devanney nearby and approached him to investigate. Devanney allegedly threw a knife at officers, missing them. Police arrested Devanney and authorities have charged him with two counts of assault.
Devanney was treated for minor injuries at a hospital; one officer was treated for a minor injury at the scene, police said.
SAGA BETWEEN VIENNA ROOMMATES CONTINUES: The saga of two roommates living in the 200 block of Locust Street, N.E., in Vienna continued with three recent incidents:
• Vienna police reported that, on Sept. 5 at 1:20 p.m., an officer responded to assist with a civil dispute between the roommates.
• Later that day (at 5 p.m.), one of the residents reported that she was assaulted by the other after she spilled a drink. Police advised her of the warrant procedure, should she wish to pursue charges.
• At 7:50 p.m. the same day, the resident reported she was assaulted again, when the roommate struck her arm. The arm was checked no apparent injury was found.
During the last incident, the other roommate reported she was not feeling well and required medical assistance. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
POLICE INTERRUPT VEHICLE TAMPERINGS: On Sept. 5 at 4:11 a.m., a Vienna police officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E., when he observed a man run from a residence and get into the rear of the vehicle, which then sped off.
The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was occupied by at least three men, but was unsuccessful.
A search of the area revealed that two vehicles had been rummaged through.
CLEARING OUT DECEASED FATHER’S HOME LEADS TO PROBLEMS: On Sept. 7 at 11:52 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Troy Court, S.E., in Vienna, for a report of an altercation.
According to police, two men had come in from out of town to assist in cleaning out their deceased father’s home. According to police, one of the men became intoxicated and threw a filing cabinet down the stairs, scaring his brother.
According to police, the parties agreed to stop sorting out the belongings that day, and wait for assistance of the executor the following day.
VEHICLE LOSES CONTROL, SLAMS INTO FENCE: A vehicle was traveling northbound in the 300 block of Courthouse Road, S.W., in Vienna on Sept. 9 at 4:43 p.m. when the driver lost control on the wet pavement.
The vehicle went over the curb and landed enmeshed in a fence.
The driver was issued a summons charging failure to pay full time and attention.
PEEPER SKEDADDLES BEFORE POLICE ARRIVAL: Fairfax County police were called to the 2100 block of Evans Court in McLean on Sept. 9 at 12:28 a.m., when a resident noticed a man outside her window who appeared to be taking photos of her.
The man ran away and was not located, police said. They did not release a description of the suspect.
FAIRFAX OFFICIALS TO MARK FIRE-PREVENTION WEEK ‘VIRTUALLY’: Another in-person activity has moved to the “virtual” environment, as the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department will mark Fire Prevention Will with a series of online events.
“Unfortunately, this year it is safer for the Fairfax County community and members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department if we do not offer a traditional open house at our fire and rescue stations,” officials said.
Instead, the department will host several events online running Oct. 5-10 on the theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” (For details, see the Website at https://bit.ly/32fwxJL.)
Home-cooking fires representing the leading cause of U.S. home fires, with nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involving cooking equipment. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.
