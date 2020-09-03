News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING PROTECTIVE ORDER: A resident living in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Aug. 27 at 2:51 p.m. that her roommate had violated an active protective order.
Officers investigated the allegations, determined that a violation of the protective order had taken place and arrested the 68-year-old Vienna woman.
Police transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities released the woman on an unsecured bond. She later was transported back to the residence on Locust Street, S.E.
SUSPECTS ASSAULT EMPLOYEE AT TYSONS JEWELRY STORE, TAKE MERCHANDISE: A man entered Liljenquist & Beckstead Jewelry, 8075 Leesburg Pike in Tysons, on Aug. 22 at 5:25 p.m., approached an associate and asked to try on jewelry, Fairfax County police said.
The man attempted to leave with the jewelry, but an employee confronted him, police said. A second suspect intervened, then both suspects assaulted the employee and ran away with the merchandise, police said.
Police did not provide a description of either suspect.
THIEVES STEAL UNLOCKED AUTOMOBILES WITH KEYS INSIDE IN VIENNA: Vienna police last week investigated three thefts of unlocked automobiles with keys left inside them, as well as several other cases of property theft from unlocked vehicles.
The first vehicle theft occurred Aug. 24 between 2 a.m. and 2:12 p.m. A resident living in the 300 block of Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E., told Vienna police that someone had stolen his vehicle from his driveway.
The resident told police the vehicle was unlocked at the time and that he had left the keys inside it.
The second theft took place between Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street, N.W. A resident told Vienna police that someone had stolen his vehicle from his driveway and that the vehicle had been unlocked and with keys inside.
The third vehicle theft happened in the 300 block of Nutley Street, N.W., on Aug. 26 at 4:26 a.m. A resident reported that someone had entered one of her unlocked vehicles parked on her driveway. Inside this vehicle, there was a key to a second vehicle parked in the same driveway.
The suspect took the key and stole the second vehicle, police said.
As they have following previous rashes of automobiles theft and tampering, Vienna police issued a statement calling for residents to take basic precautions to secure their property.
“In the last few weeks, the Town of Vienna Police Department responded to multiple cases of vehicle tamperings and stolen vehicles,” the statement read. “In almost every case, the vehicle was left unlocked and/or keys left inside. The criminals responsible for these thefts target unlocked vehicles to steal valuables, money, electronics, etc., and all it takes is them pulling on the door handle of an unlocked car. They rarely break into a locked vehicle.”
FAIRFAX FIRE CHIEF GARNERS AWARD FROM INTERNATIONAL GROUP: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Fire Chief John Butler has been selected as a recipient of the 2020 International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) President’s Awards of Recognition, department officials announced Aug. 25.
This award is presented by the IAFC president to honor individuals from the fire service who have contributed in a significant way during the president’s term. IAFC recognized Butler for his commitment to the organization, especially focusing on his role as a leader in the fire service promoting diversity and inclusion, officials said.
“Chief Butler is always gracious to help out, no matter what the topic,” Ludwig said. “He is a leader in the fire service and has helped navigate the open dialogue we have had at the IAFC regarding race relations and our efforts to continually move the fire service forward.”
FIRE, RESCUE DEPARTMENT HONORED FOR HIRING VETERANS: The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program recently honored the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for efforts to recruit and hire Virginia military veterans and personnel who are preparing to leave the military.
During the 2020 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference, held virtually Aug. 19, officials announced the department had received the 2020 V3 Locality Award. The honor is presented annually to a V3 Certified Locality for demonstrated innovative methods and overall support for Virginia veterans and for leadership in a creative and military-friendly community.
“As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, I am extremely honored and proud of this recognition,” said Fairfax County Fire Chief John Butler. “Veterans possess highly valuable skills that translate well for a career with the [department]. We will continue to strive to be a leader in best practices for recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans.”
More than 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the V3 Program. These employers have hired more than 64,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012, department officials said.
For more information, see the Website at www.dvsV3.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.