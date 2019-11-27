News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
POLICE ARREST OWNERS OF CONSTRUCTION COMPANY FOLLOWING WORKER’S DEATH: The owner of Digges Development Corp. is facing charges related to the July 23 construction-site death of a 16-year-old employee, Fairfax County police said Nov. 21.
The accident occurred in the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane in McLean, where the victim, Spencer Lunde, and an adult man became trapped in a ditch that collapsed on the residential-construction site. Rescue personnel extracted both from the ditch and took them to a nearby hospital. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but Lunde was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities on Nov. 18 presented evidence to a grand jury, which indicted the construction company’s owner, Thomas Digges, 48, of McLean, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injuries to children.
Authorities brought the charges after an investigation by detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau, who worked closely with state labor and occupational-health-and-safety investigators.
Digges turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on the morning of Nov. 21 and authorities later released him on his own recognizance.
TEACHER FACES ADDITIONAL INDECENT-LIBERTY CHARGE: A teacher at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna now faces an additional felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship after authorities identified a second teenage victim, Fairfax County police said Nov. 19.
The case began Oct. 10 when parents found inappropriate text messages from the teacher, 31-year-old Maryland resident Matthew Snell, to a teen and reported those remarks to the school, police said. Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad corroborated the information.
Snell became aware of the ongoing investigation and left the local area as authorities were authorizing and obtaining arrest warrants, police said.
Authorities on Oct. 11 arrested Maryland resident Snell in El Paso, Texas, after he reportedly attempted to leave the country, police said.
He initially was charged with carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in custodial relationship.
Authorities still are holding Snell without bond at the county’s Adult Detention Center.
THIEF MAKES OFF WITH EYEGLASSES, BATTERY FROM VIENNA MAN’S TRUCK: A man living in the 500 block Creek Crossing Road, N.E., told Vienna police that between Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 5:30 a.m., an unknown person entered his vehicle and took two pairs of prescription glasses and a car battery.
VIENNA MAN REPORTS TOOLS STOLEN FROM WORK TRUCKS: A man living in the 1000 block of Westwood Drive, N.E., told Vienna police that between Nov. 15 at 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 6:30 a.m., someone took tools from toolboxes in two of his work trucks.
MAN, WOMAN LEAVE VIENNA HOTEL AFTER BEER-FLINGING ARGUMENT: An employee at Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that on Nov. 17, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m., two people in one of the rooms were arguing and refusing to pay their bill.
Officers spoke to the man in the room, who told them the argument had escalated when the woman allegedly struck him and poured beer on him.
There were no visible signs of injury, and the man refused to prosecute, police said.
The man and woman left the premises.
