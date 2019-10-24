News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA MAN ARRESTED ON CHILD-PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES: The Vienna Police Department recently received a cyber-tip report from the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C., Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that indicated an Internet account had uploaded illegal videos depicting child pornography.
Based on the information, Vienna police initiated an investigation that led them to a residence in the 1200 block of Cottage Street, S.W. Police executed a search warrant at the home and seized several electronic-storage devices.
Police completed a forensic examination of the devices and uncovered numerous files containing child pornography, authorities said.
Police linked the devices to the home’s resident, Charles Andrew Snow, 53. Police arrested Snow and authorities have charged him with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized videotaping. Authorities are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY LEFT HER 2-YEAR-OLD UNATTENDED: A man was walking his dogs near Glyndon and Locust streets, S.E., on Oct. 14 at 8:14 p.m. when he observed a 2-year-old child playing near the roadway unattended, Vienna police said.
The child approached the man and asked to pet the dogs. Officers were trying to locate the child’s guardian when a woman arrived home and advised she was his grandmother.
According to police, the grandmother left the child on the residence’s patio, knocked on the door for the child’s mother to get him and then left the child unattended.
Police arrested the 46-year-old Vienna woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, authorities charged her with child endangerment and released her on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN ON DOMESTIC-ASSAULT CHARGE: Vienna police on Oct. 12 at 9:05 p.m. dispatched officers to a reported domestic assault on Park Street, N.E. According to police, a verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend had escalated to a physical assault.
The man allegedly grabbed the woman’s cell phone and refused to return it to her when she tried to record their altercation. Rescue personnel responded to evaluate the man, who refused treatment.
Police arrested the 39-year-old man from Roxboro, N.C., and transported him to an area medical facility, where he was evaluated and cleared by the medical staff. Police then transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault and petty larceny.
VIENNA MAN TAKEN IN SOCIAL-SECURITY PHONE SCAM: A man living in the 500 block of Glyndon Street, N.E., received a call on Oct. 11 at 11:22 a.m. from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, who stated that the resident owed money and would be arrested if he did not pay, Vienna police said.
The caller transferred the resident to a person who claimed to be an FBI agent. The resident did as the callers instructed and obtained gift cards.
The man then called the individuals back to provide them with the information from the cards, police said.
VIENNA WOMAN TRICKED INTO GIVING CREDIT-CARD SCAM: A woman living in the 400 block of Holmes Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Oct. 11 at 6:14 p.m. that she had received an e-mail from Apple requesting she contact their support number.
The person who answered her call requested information from a few of her credit cards. After the resident provided her credit information, she began to suspect the call was a scam, police said.
VIENNA POLICE LOOKING FOR PERSON WHO ENTERED RESIDENTS’ YARDS: A woman living in the 300 block of Old Courthouse Road, N.E., told Vienna police on Oct. 16 at 2 a.m. that a suspicious person was trespassing in her back yard, which borders Westwood Country Club.
When officers arrived, they heard the person in the rear of another residence in the 400 block of Course Street, N.E.
Home-surveillance video showed the person entering the yards from the area of the country club’s golf course, then retreating back to the same area. Officers continued to search the area, but were unable to locate the unknown person, police said.
WOMAN WHO ENTERED VIENNA HOME TOLD NOT TO RETURN: A man on Oct. 16 at 7:48 a.m. told Vienna police that he owns a home in the 700 block of Meadow Lane, S.W., that currently is for sale and unoccupied. When he arrived at the home, he found one of the bedroom doors was locked, and he could hear someone inside the room. The resident immediately exited the home and called the police.
As the man was waiting for officers to arrive, he observed an unknown woman come around from the rear of the residence. The woman told officers she was an investor and had come by to look at the home.
The resident declined to prosecute the woman for unlawful entry. However, authorities told the woman she was not allowed on the property and might be charged with trespassing if she returns.
COIN-STORE EMPLOYEE REPORTS SUSPICIOUS BEHAVIOR: An employee at Cameo Coins, 444 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Oct. 11 at 3:15 p.m. that two men had entered the store while a woman and another individual waited in the parking lot.
It appeared that the woman was outside, giving signals to the men in the business, the employee told police.
The employee reported the encounter, concerned that the individuals were planning criminal activity, police said.
SUSPECT STEALS PURSE, WALLET FROM BREAK ROOM IN VIENNA: An unknown person entered the employee break room at Walgreens, 225 Maple Ave., E., on Oct. 13 between noon and 1 p.m. and took a purse and a wallet belonging to two employees, Vienna police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.