News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
TYSONS SHOOTING MAY BE GANG-RELATED: Fairfax County police officers responded Jan. 1 at 3:02 a.m. to multiple reports of gunshots in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons.
Officers found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the location. All the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and later released.
The suspects were described as male and black. Detectives believe this shooting incident was gang-related, police said.
MD. WOMAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH TYSONS ROBBERY: A male victim arranged a meeting with a woman at a nearby business in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons on Dec. 29 at 9:14 a.m., Fairfax County police said. When the victim arrived, a man and the woman allegedly robbed him at gunpoint, police said.
Officers found the female suspect nearby. Police arrested Brooke Sluss, 22, of Maryland, and authorities have charged her with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The second suspect is described as a black man, police said.
MUSIC INSTRUCTOR ARRESTED ON SEXUAL-BATTERY CHARGES: Fairfax County police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad last month arrested a 56-year-old Vienna-area man for aggravated sexual battery following allegations he had touched one of his music students inappropriately, police announced Jan. 3.
The investigation began in September when a juvenile told police about allegedly being touched by the suspect, Jun Hou. Detectives worked to corroborate the allegations and received authorization from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to obtain warrants. Police arrested Hun on Dec. 23 and authorities released him Dec. 30 after he posted $10,000 bond.
Hou operates Jun Hou Classic Music LLC, located at 8550 Leesburg Pike, Suite 125, in Tysons, where he provides private music lessons, primarily to children, police said. Hou also held music camps in his studio during summer months. Detectives would like to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Hou.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST ANNANDALE MAN ON ASSAULT CHARGE: Vienna police officers responded Dec. 28 at 7:39 p.m. to a reported assault at Sweet Ginger Restaurant, 120 Branch Road, S.E. A customer in the restaurant was acting disorderly and allegedly assaulted an employee, police said.
The customer then fled from the restaurant.
An off-duty law-enforcement officer, who had been in the restaurant during the incident, followed the man to the nearby Wendy’s restaurant and stood by until officers arrived.
Vienna police interacted with the customer and detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the 41-year-old Annandale man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assault and being drunk in public.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATING ALLEGED ASSAULT AT SCHOOL: Staff at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W., on Dec. 13 told Vienna police that an assault between two students had occurred Dec. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Police still are investigating this case.
VICTIM UNHURT AFTER BEING CONFRONTED BY NAKED MAN IN TYSONS BATHROOM: A victim was inside a building in the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons on Dec. 29 at 12:52 p.m. and was confronted by a naked man inside the bathroom, Fairfax County police said.
The man lunged at the victim and then ran away, authorities said.
The victim was unharmed. The suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old.
ITEMS TAKEN FROM CONSTRUCTION TRAILERS IN VIENNA AREA: Fairfax County police responded Dec. 28 to two reported thefts at construction sites just south of Vienna.
During the first incident, reported at 10:38 a.m., someone entered a construction site in the 9400 block of Sprague Avenue, broke into locked construction trailers and stole items, police said.
In the second incident, reported at 11:53 a.m., someone entered a construction site near Hammersmith Lane and Sprague Avenue, broke into locked construction trailers and stole items, authorities said.
POLICE ARREST OAKTON MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY TEXTING THREATS TO ESTRANGED WIFE: A woman living on Park Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, between Dec. 22 and 23 last year, she had received threatening text messages from her estranged husband.
Police obtained four warrants for the 45-year-old Oakton man and, with the assistance of Fairfax County police officers, went to the man’s residence and arrested him. Police transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with warrants with two felony charges for communicating threats by text messages and two misdemeanor charges for making threats by computer.
Authorities held the man on a $3,000 secured bond and issued an emergency protective order against him.
MAN CHARGED WITH DWI, HIT-AND-RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY SIDESWIPING VEHICLES: A motorist was driving westbound in the 400 Block of Maple Avenue, E., on Dec. 29 at 6:17 p.m. when he attempted to move into the center turn lane and sideswiped a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, Vienna police said.
The driver moved back into the turn lane and continued to turn south onto Branch Road, S.E., allegedly sideswiping another eastbound vehicle. The driver then fled the scene without stopping, police said.
A Vienna police officer, along with a Fairfax County police officer, went to the driver’s residence. Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment and arrested the 61-year-old Vienna-area man.
MAN STEALS PHONES FROM VIENNA BUSINESS: Employees at T-Mobile, 216 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 27 at 7:29 p.m. that a man had walked into the store, ripped two phones from the display cases and fled the area.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE VANDALISM INCIDENTS AT RESTAURANT: Vienna police late last year investigated two reported vandalism cases at Skorpios Maggio’s Family Restaurant, 421 Maple Ave., E.
Between Dec. 28 at 11 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 4 a.m., an unknown person smeared ketchup on the windows of the restaurant and the restaurant’s van. There also was profanity written on the windows and sidewalk and additional vandalism to the restaurant’s holiday decorations was observed a few hours after the initial report, police said.
Between Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m., an unknown person threw an unknown liquid on the front window of the restaurant, police said.
FEMALE SUSPECTS STEAL CART FULL OF LIQUOR: An employee at the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control store at 436 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Dec. 30 at 8:55 p.m. that two female suspects had entered the store, loaded a cart with bottles of liquor, then fled the store without paying for the alcohol.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE STOLEN-VEHICLE INCIDENTS: Vienna police on Dec. 31 responded to two reported vehicle thefts.
A woman living in the 100 block of Battle Street, S.W., told police that, between 5:30 and 6 a.m., an unknown person had stolen her vehicle from her driveway.
A woman living in the 100 block of Casmar Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, between 6:30 and 6:46 a.m., she had started her vehicle and left it running in her driveway while she went back into her residence. When she came back, she found the vehicle had been stolen, police said.
TENANTS OBJECT AFTER WORKERS USE THEIR WATER TO POWER-WASH NEARBY BUSINESS: Tenants at 226 Maple Ave., W., notified the building’s management company on Dec. 24 around 11:30 a.m. that water from their building was being used to powerwash the Jiffy Lube lot at 210 Maple Ave., W., Vienna police said.
A representative from the management company responded and spoke to the people who were hired to powerwash the Jiffy Lube lot. The workers immediately stopped and unhooked the hose from the building. The management company did not wish to pursue charges, police said.
POLICE ISSUE NOISE-VIOLATION SUMMONS TO TRASH-TRUCK DRIVER: A Vienna police officer on Dec. 31 at 6:47 a.m. observed a trash truck pull into the parking lot at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W. The vehicle’s driver then emptied the dumpsters into the truck, police said.
The officer issued a summons to the 27-year-old Leesburg man charging him with trash collection within 300 feet of a residence between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Police released the driver on his signature.
