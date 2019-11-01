News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
COOKING OIL CAUSES McLEAN HOUSE FIRE: Units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department responded Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. to a reported house fire in the 1700 block of Maxwell Court in McLean.
Arriving units found smoke showing from the two-story, single-family home, and crews quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen. One occupant, who sustained minor burns attempting to extinguish the fire, was transported by rescue personnel to an area hospital for evaluation.
No firefighter injuries were reported.
The occupant was cooking on the stove when the oil ignited in the pan. After attempting to extinguish the fire, the occupant evacuated the home and called 911.
The fire caused about $123,750 worth of damage, officials said.
POLICE IDENTIFY PEDESTRIAN KILLED BY POLICE CRUISER: Fairfax County police on Oct. 21 identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a police cruiser in the Falls Church area the previous day.
The accident occurred shortly after midnight Oct. 20 when a patrol officer with the Mason District Station was responding to a service call involving disorderly subjects, police said.
The officer was driving a marked police cruiser through a green light eastbound on Arlington Boulevard approaching the intersection of Graham Road. This intersection has a pedestrian crosswalk with a pedestrian signal for the crosswalk. The posted speed limit for Arlington Boulevard in that area is 45 miles per hour.
As the police cruiser proceeded through the intersection, it struck a man who was in the left travel lane of Arlington Boulevard. The location of impact was within the crosswalk, as determined by the cruiser’s in-car video camera, police said.
The officer stopped to render first aid and called for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. Rescue personnel transported the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police identified the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident, as Carlos Romeo Montoya, 40.
Crash investigators will try to determine factors contributing to the accident. A forensic medical examination will determine if there were any contributing factors for the pedestrian, police said.
VIENNA WOMAN VICTIMIZED IN SOCIAL-SECURITY SCAM: An elderly woman living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Oct. 18 at noon that she had received a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.
The caller stated that the woman’s Social Security number had been compromised and that a vehicle registered to her had been located in another country, containing illegal drugs.
The caller asked the resident to verify her name, date of birth and Social Security number, which she did. The caller then asked the victim to verify her credit-card and bank-account details, which the victim did not do because the bank name the caller provided was not correct and the victim became suspicious.
The victim called her son and learned the call was a scam, police said.
MAN FACES CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO ENTER VIENNA HOME: A resident living in the 100 block of St. Andrews Drive, N.E., told Vienna police that, on Oct. 20 between 12:50 and 1 a.m., a man had attempted to enter the resident’s home by pulling on a glass sliding door and telling the homeowner to come outside.
The resident refused and the suspect got belligerent and started to yell profanities, police said.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but police located him in the area. During their interaction with the man, police discerned that he was extremely intoxicated, authorities said.
Police arrested the 37-year-old Clifton man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with attempted unlawful entry and being drunk in public. He was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
MAN ARRESTED ON LARCENY, DRUG CHARGES IN TYSONS: A man allegedly stole items from the LL Bean store in Tysons Corner Center on Oct. 24 at 4:24 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
Officers later located and arrested Mustafa Ali Al-Attar, 19, of Lorton, and authorities have charged him with grand larceny, possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and resisting arrest.
BURGLAR HITS McLEAN HOME: A man broke into a home in the 1300 block of Gunnell Court in McLean on Oct. 22 at 3:02 a.m. and stole personal items, Fairfax County police said.
VIENNA POLICE SEEK SUSPECT WHO VANDALIZED PROPERTY: Someone entered a property in the 2200 block of Laurel Ridge Road in the Vienna area on Oct. 20 and spray-painted graffiti and kicked a hole in a wall, Fairfax County police said.
