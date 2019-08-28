News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING WOMAN WITH BOX CUTTER: A woman told Fairfax County police on Aug. 16 at 7:32 p.m. that a man had threatened her with a box cutter and was following her in his car near Beulah Road and Leesburg Pike in the Vienna area.
The woman sought refuge at a fire station until officers arrived.
Authorities have charged Stephen Rogata, 22, of Great Falls, with assault and disorderly conduct and are held him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING SERIES OF INDECENT-EXPOSURE INCIDENTS IN VIENNA: Vienna police announced Aug. 23 they had arrested a 33-year-old Vienna man after several reported incidents of indecent exposure near the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in recent weeks.
Authorities have charged Enoc Isaac Vasquez with four counts of obscene sexual display, which is a charge similar to indecent exposure under state law.
The arrest followed an investigation conducted by the Vienna Police Department’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Section (CIS).
The first incident was reported Aug. 2 and subsequent incidents occurred on Aug. 12, 13 and 15, police said. Patrol officers received a tip from local residents that led CIS detectives to the 200 Block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., in Vienna.
Detectives began surveillance in the area and eventually identified a person of interest.
After interviewing numerous witnesses and obtaining corroborating statements from the suspect, police detectives obtained arrest warrants to charge Vasquez. Police arrested Vasquez and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.
If convicted of each Class 1 misdemeanor charge, the suspect could receive up to 12 months in jail and be required to register on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.
Vienna police said they wish to acknowledge the residents and witnesses who came forward to provide information about these cases and to thank town residents for their patience during this investigation. Police ask anyone who has additional information concerning these cases to contact Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez (703) 255-7845.
FAIRFAX POLICE ARREST MARYLAND MAN FOR FINANCIAL SCAM: An 18 year-old man from Bowie, Md., is in custody after enticing several Fairfax County teens via social media involving a money scam, county police said.
Police arrested Yahya Koroma on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. and authorities have charged him with three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Police took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau, including its Financial Crimes, Child Exploitation and Street Crimes units, worked to identify and arrest Koroma after reports surfaced over the past couple of months.
According to detectives, Koroma allegedly conned at least three of the young victims into providing their ATM cards and personal identification numbers (PINs) after assuring them they would receive a portion of the money from checks he deposited into their account. Koroma allegedly withdrew the victims’ money before the fraudulent checks were discovered, police said.
SUSPECT STEALS FOOD, ASSAULTS CONVENIENCE-STORE EMPLOYEE: An unknown suspect went into the 7-Eleven store at 537 Maple Ave., W., on Aug. 16 between 9:23 and 9:34 a.m. and requested a refund. Vienna police said.
After store employees were unable to provide the refund, the suspect got upset, then grabbed some food items and assaulted the employee before running out of the store, police said.
The suspect left the store before police arrived. The victim declined to prosecute, police said.
SWERVING TO AVOID FOX, DRIVER IN VIENNA HITS TREE: A motorist was driving eastbound on Maple Avenue, E., near Mashie Drive, S.E., on Aug. 13 at 3:57 p.m. when a fox ran into the road, Vienna police said.
While attempting to avoid the fox, the motorist drove over a curb and struck a tree, police said.
DRIVER INJURED AFTER SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY, CRASHING VEHICLE: A vehicle was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue, E., on Aug. 21 at 7:35 p.m. when its driver suffer a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, Vienna police said.
Right after the vehicle crossed Follin Lane, S.E., it ran onto the curb on the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck the concrete base of a traffic-signal pole, causing the vehicle to roll over and come to a rest right-side up, police said.
Rescue personnel extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported the person to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
