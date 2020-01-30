News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
MAN ARRESTED AFTER ACCIDENTALLY DISCHARGING GUN IN HOTEL ROOM: A man staying at Embassy Suites, 8517 Leesburg Pike in Tysons, told Fairfax County police on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. that he accidentally had discharged a firearm inside his hotel room.
No one was injured during the incident, and police found the bullet inside a wall.
Police arrested Brendan Steuble, 50, of Great Falls, and authorities have charged him with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm within a building and being drunk in public.
VIENNA POLICE MAKE ARRESTS AFTER VEHICLE STRIKES UTILITY POLE: A motorist was traveling northbound in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., on Jan. 18 at 10:24 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The pole collapsed on top of the vehicle, causing the power lines to come down, Vienna police said.
The vehicle’s three occupants fled the scene before officers arrived. The power company responded immediately to shut off power and make repairs. Officers searched the area for an hour before locating the driver.
Police issued a summons to the driver, a 21-year-old Reston man, charging him with hit-and-run, and released him on his signature.
While officers were investigating the accident on Jan. 19 at 12:30 a.m., another man allegedly began disrupting them in their work. Upon interacting with the man, the officers detected signs of impairment.
Police arrested the 23-year-old Chantilly man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK, INJURED WHILE WALKING BETWEEN VEHICLES IN VIENNA: A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in the 200 block of Maple Avenue, E., on Jan. 14 at 4:58 p.m., Vienna police said.
The accident occurred as the motorist was traveling westbound in the center turn lane and the pedestrian was crossing the roadway between vehicles that were stopped in traffic.
The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or intersection when he walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck, police said.
Rescue personnel transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
SECURITY VIDEOS SHOWS SUSPECTS STEALING GENERATOR: A man living in the 500 block of Nutley Street, S.W., told Vienna police that people had stolen a generator from in front of his garage door on Jan. 20 at 3 a.m.
His security video showed the suspects, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas over their faces, enter the yard and take the generator, police said.
TOWN TRUCK DAMAGED AFTER STRIKING RESTAURANT’S SIGN: A Vienna employee was driving a town truck into the parking garage at Chick-fil-A, 540 Maple Ave., W., on Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m. when the vehicle’s roof hit the restaurant’s sign, causing minor damage to the vehicle and sign, Vienna police said.
FRAUDULENT CHECK CASHED AT VIENNA BANK: A woman entered Burke & Herbert Bank, 302 Maple Ave., W., on Jan. 17 at 2:23 p.m., cashed a check and left without incident.
At 3:45 p.m., the bank’s corporate-security office notified the bank manager that the transaction was a fraud, Vienna police said.
VIENNA RESIDENT: SUSPECT USED SNAPCHAT ACCOUNT TO SOLICIT FUNDS: A resident living in the 600 block of Truman Circle, S.W., told Vienna police that, on Jan. 16 between 9 and 10 a.m., an unknown person had hacked his Snapchat account and used his identity to solicit money from one of his friends.
