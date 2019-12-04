News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County:
POLICE ASK PUBLIC TO HELP IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN ROBBERY, SEXUAL ASSAULT: Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau are investigating a robbery and sexual assault of a woman that occurred Nov. 12 at a hotel in the 8600 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.
Police dispatched officers to the hotel around noon that day after a woman reported she had been attacked. Subsequent investigation revealed the woman had been in her room when she answered a knock at the door and was confronted by a man who previously may have contacted her through a social-media app.
The man sexually assaulted the victim and stole her personal property, police said. Rescue personnel took the woman to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, around 6 feet tall, with brown eyes, short black hair and a short beard.
Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information about this case to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800.
SCHOOL ARGUMENT ENDS WITH SMASHED SMARTPHONE: A student and school staff at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.E., informed Vienna police Nov. 26 about an incident that occurred Oct. 30 at noon.
The student told police he had been in class when another juvenile entered the room and allegedly attempted to assault him, police said.
When security personnel intervened, the student’s iPhone was knocked to the floor and the juvenile allegedly proceeded to smash the phone.
Petitions are pending in this case, Vienna police said.
WOMAN SLIGHTLY INJURED AFTER CAR CATCHES FIRE IN VIENNA: A woman was traveling northbound on Nutley Street, S.W., on Nov. 25 at 8:37 p.m. when she detected smoke coming from the vehicle’s engine, Vienna police said.
As she stopped and exited the vehicle in the 700 block of Tapawingo Road, S.W., the vehicle’s engine compartment burst into flames, police said.
Rescue personnel responded to extinguish the fire, and treated the driver at the scene for minor smoke-related injuries.
VIENNA RESIDENT IRKED BY NEIGHBOR WHO ENTERS YARD, LEAVES BOWLS OF FOOD FOR STRAY CATS: A resident living in the 300 block of Center Street, N., told Vienna police on Nov. 25 at 7:42 p.m. about ongoing contentions with a neighbor who has been entering the home’s fenced back yard and leaving bowls of food for stray cats.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST WOMAN ON EMBEZZLEMENT COUNTS: Vienna police arrested a 42-year-old woman on two outstanding embezzlement warrants Nov. 26 at 10:06 p.m. at her residence in the 300 block of Nutley Street, S.W.
Police transported the woman to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served her with one warrant each from the Fairfax County and city of Fairfax police departments.
NOTHING STOLEN DURING BURGLARY OF OCCUPIED McLEAN HOME: Someone broke into an occupied home in the 1400 block of Mayhurst Boulevard in McLean on Nov. 22 at 6:40 p.m., but nothing appears to have been taken, Fairfax County police said.
THIEVES MAKE UNAUTHORIZED CREDIT-CARD PURCHASES: A woman told Vienna police on Nov. 25 at 6:10 p.m. that someone had used the credit card of her elderly mother, who lives in the 900 block of Cottage Street, S.W., to make several unauthorized purchases.
The woman also reported that money and a blank check were missing from her mother’s home, police said.
ITEMS STOLEN DURING RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY IN McLEAN: Someone broke into a home in the 8400 block of Brookewood Court in McLean on Nov. 22 at 7:05 p.m. and stole personal property, Fairfax County police said.
JEWELRY, COINS STOLEN FROM VIENNA HOME: A resident living in the 400 block of Talahi Road, S.E., told Vienna police that, sometime between Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., someone took various jewelry and coins from the home.
