News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, LARCENY AFTER INCIDENT AT CONVENIENCE STORE: An employee at the 7-Eleven store at 537 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Sept. 14 at 12:53 a.m. that he had observed a man behind the counter stealing cartons of cigarettes. When the employee confronted the man, the suspect reportedly pushed the employee and ran out of the store, police said.
Police arrested the 19-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assault and larceny. The man also has been banned from the 7-Eleven store, police said.
INDECENT EXPOSURE REPORTED IN TYSONS: Fairfax County police are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman on Sept. 17 at 12:16 p.m. while sitting in his car in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.
He was described as black, in his 30s and driving a gray Infiniti sedan.
MAN ARRESTED IN VIENNA AFTER DOMESTIC INCIDENT: A man living in the 600 block of Upham Place, N.W., told Vienna police on Sept. 13 at 8:39 p.m. that his daughter’s boyfriend was acting disorderly in the house by destroying property and assaulting members of the family.
When officers located the man in front of the residence, he was extremely agitated and yelling. Upon interacting with the man, officers detected signs of impairment.
The complainant did not wish to pursue charges for the assault or destruction of property. Rescue personnel evaluated the man’s two daughters for injuries, but both declined to be transported to a medical facility.
Police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.
THIEF STEALS SOFTBALL EQUIPMENT AT VIENNA PARK: A woman told Vienna police on Sept. 19 that between 4:36 and 5 p.m. she had brought her daughter and her daughter’s friend to Meadow Lane Park, 501 Meadow Lane, S.W., for softball practice.
The girls left their gear in the dugout, and the resident and the two girls walked over to the playground. When they returned to the field, the girls found their bags had been rifled through. One of the girls was missing a face mask and bat from her bag, police said.
VIENNA POLICE HELP COUNTY MAN AVOID BEING TAKEN IN SCAM: A Fairfax County man came to Vienna Police Headquarters on Sept. 13 at 12:55 p.m. and told town police he was on the phone with someone who claimed to be a Vienna police officer and was attempting to defraud him of money.
An officer attempted to speak to the caller, but the person hung up when the officer identified himself. The phone number listed as the place where the call originated was the Vienna Police Department’s non-emergency number.
Police told the man the call was a scam and advised him to file a report with the Fairfax County Police Department for the attempted fraud.
Scammers often “spoof” telephone numbers – i.e., make their calls appear to be coming from legitimate sources – in an attempt to defraud people of money. Vienna police not make calls in an attempt to collect money, police said.
For additional information on common scams, visit the Federal Communications Commission’s Website at www.fcc.gov/scam-glossary.
FAIRFAX AWARDED GRANT TO RECRUIT, RETAIN PERSONNEL: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials announced Sept. 19 that the Fairfax County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association has been awarded a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant totaling $367,000.
The funding is through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program and will be spread over three years.
All 12 volunteer fire-and-rescue departments represented by the association, which are part of the department’s combination career-volunteer system, will benefit from the grant. Recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel is the primary focus of the grant, officials said.
“This SAFER grant award will help the [association] and its members to recruit and retain the volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel who are so critically needed in our community,” said association president Mike Wendt. “These funds will allow us to lean into the strategic plan that is being developed in partnership with the [Fire and Rescue Department] that will enhance the combination career-volunteer system in Fairfax County.”
Officials envision the grant will enhance public awareness of the volunteer fire-and-rescue service and of opportunities to serve, improve processes and efficiency, and provide dynamic training opportunities to develop future leaders and increase retention of volunteers.
