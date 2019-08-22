News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
MARYLAND MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGED HARDWARE-STORE THEFTS: Fairfax County police officers responded Aug. 11 at 3:45 p.m. to a larceny at the Home Depot, 2815 Merrilee Drive in Merrifield, and upon arriving found store security personnel fighting with the suspect.
When police were arresting the suspect, he pulled away and ran from officers, but was caught after a short foot pursuit, authorities said. According to police, the suspect had committed grand larceny at another Home Depot just before coming to the Merrifield location, and allegedly had more than $3,000 worth of stolen items with him.
Authorities have charged Derik Henderson, 36, of Maryland, with grand larceny, assault and resisting arrest.
POLICE ARREST STAFFORD MAN IN FALLS CHURCH ON DWI, HIT-AND-RUN, WEAPONS CHARGES: Prince William County police on Aug. 9 at 11:51 p.m. issued a lookout for a Nissan Altima that was being driven recklessly. Fairfax County police officers found the car and attempted a traffic stop at Arlington Boulevard and Jaguar Trail in the Falls Church area.
County police stopped the car with assistance from the Virginia State Police and the driver ran off. Police found the suspect, Terrance Shipp, 29, of Stafford, nearby with the help of K-9 and helicopter units.
Authorities have charged Shipp with driving while intoxicated, having a hit-and-run crash, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, failure to stop, assault on a law-enforcement officer and refusal to take a DWI test.
POLICE ARREST FALLS CHURCH MAN ON UNLAWFUL-WOUNDING CHARGE: Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 2200 block of Orchid Drive in McLean on Aug. 10 at 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of two men fighting. Officers found and arrested one of the men nearby.
Authorities have charged Spyros Pagonis, 50, of Falls Church, with unlawful wounding. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
STATE POLICE ARREST VIENNA MAN ON RECKLESS-DRIVING, ELUDING CHARGES: Virginia State Police on Aug. 14 at 1 a.m. attempted to stop a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was being driven at 91 mph in a 70 mph zone on northbound Interstate 81 near the 275-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The Toyota’s driver refused to stop and police initiated a pursuit, police said.
The Toyota’s driver continued north on I-81 into Warren County, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph. On I-66, the suspect vehicle attempted to take Exit 13 when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail, police said.
State police arrested the Toyota’s driver – Spencer J. Reimann, 31, of Vienna – without further incident. Reimann was not injured in the crash.
Police arrested Reimann for driving under the influence, and authorities have charged him with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one felony count of eluding police, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substances. He is being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Regional Jail.
Police also arrested three passengers in the Toyota. Authorities have charged Kitkwan Karlo, 20, of Fairfax, and Kyle Lujan, 20, of Vienna, with underage possession of alcohol and being drunk in public. Authorities also charged Frederick Maggi, 21, of Fairfax, with being drunk in public.
THIEVES MAKE OFF WITH SECOND DECORATED BENCH IN VIENNA: A collection of uniquely painted benches around the town of Vienna again has been targeted by thieves.
A member of the Vienna Arts Society told Vienna police that sometime between Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 12 at noon one of the group’s benches had been stolen from in front of Ghaffari Orthodontics, 100 Church St., N.E.
The bench, part of the “Take a Seat” project celebrating the arts group’s 50th anniversary, was the second stolen since the benches were installed at various locations around the town in April. A bench outside Grass Roots Fitness, 512 Maple Ave., W., was stolen sometime between July 7 and 9, police said.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE SEPARATE REPORTS OF EXPOSURE, LEWD ACTS ON W&OD TRAIL: Vienna police are investigating a trio of reports from residents who say they have witnessed a man exposing himself and/or masturbating near the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in the southeast quadrant of town.
On Aug. 12 at 7:50 a.m., a resident was running on the bike trail between Park Street and Branch Road, S.E., when she observed a man in the woods masturbating, police said. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the man.
On Aug. 13 at 3:25 p.m., a resident was walking in the area of the bike trail near Park Street and Dominion Road, S.E., when she saw a man in the woods masturbating, police said. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.
On Aug. 15, a woman came to Vienna Police Headquarters at 5:06 p.m. to report an incident that had occurred sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m. that day. The woman told police she had been walking near the W&OD Trail near Park Terrace Court, S.E., when a man came out from a wooded area and approached her with his pants down, exposing himself to her.
The woman stated the man began to follow her until a trash truck approached and he left the area, police said.
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN VIENNA CONFRONTATION: A resident living in the 600 block of Gibson Circle, S.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 11 at 10:26 p.m. that he’d had an ongoing dispute with a former acquaintance. The resident reported that he had been receiving threatening texts from the acquaintance.
The resident on Aug. 12 at 8:21 p.m. told police that several men had driven to his home, exited their vehicle while holding a baseball bat and firearms and begun threatening the resident. Police could not determine if the guns were airsoft guns or other firearms.
The resident armed himself with his firearm before confronting the men. One of the men reportedly began approaching the resident while swinging the baseball bat.
The resident was in fear of bodily harm and pointed his firearm at the man, advising him to leave the area. The man continued to advance toward the resident in a threatening manner before all of the men got back into their vehicle and left the area, police said.
The resident told police this incident was the result of the ongoing dispute reported earlier. Police obtained a warrant for the man who allegedly had threatened the resident. On Aug. 13, police served the warrant on the 19-year-old Vienna man, arrested him and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assault.
