News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VICTIM ASSAULTED DURING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: A male victim was walking through a parking lot in the 8600 block of Lee Highway in the Falls Church area on March 13 at 10:35 p.m. when he was approached by a man who demanded his wallet and phone, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect assaulted the victim after he refused to turn over any property, police said.
The suspect was described as black, heavyset and wearing dark clothing.
SUSPECT RUMMAGES THROUGH GOODS AT PHARMACY IN MERRIFIELD: Someone broke into Inova Center for Healthy Living-Prosperity Pharmacy, 2740 Prosperity Ave. in Merrifield, on March 16 at 7:29 a.m. and rummaged through merchandise, Fairfax County police said.
It is unknown if anything was stolen, police said.
VIENNA STUDENT FOUND IN POSSESSION OF KNIFE, MARIJUANA: Security staff at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W., told Vienna police on March 12 at 1:59 p.m. that a 15-year-old male student had been found in possession of marijuana and a knife.
The student’s father came to the school and took custody of his son. Petitions are pending in this case, police said.
MAN GRABS, SHAKES BOY WHO SNEEZED ON W&OD TRAIL: A male juvenile told Vienna police on March 15 at 6 p.m. that he had sneezed when was on the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail with his friends near Whole Foods Market, 143 Maple Ave., E.
A cyclist who was riding by stopped his bicycle and began yelling at the juvenile about the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.
The man reportedly grabbed the juvenile by the sweatshirt and shook him, then left the area westbound on the trail, police said.
SUSPECT FLEES AFTER ENTERING VIENNA HOME: A woman living in the 100 block of Church Street, N.E., told Vienna police on March 19 at 12:40 p.m. that a man, approximately 50 to 60 years old, had walked in through the side door of her home and asked if her address was 212 Church St.
The woman told the man to get out of her house and he immediately complied, police said. The man left in his vehicle, which he had parked in her driveway.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the man, police said.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR PRESCRIPTION FRAUD, OUTSTANDING WARRANTS: An employee at Vienna Drug Center, 150 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on March 19 at 7:45 p.m. that there was a woman in the pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription.
The employee stated the woman allegedly had obtained other prescriptions by fraud recently. Vienna police determined that the Fairfax County Police Department and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office held active warrants for the woman.
Vienna police arrested the 47-year-old Chantilly woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with four counts of felony prescription fraud and one count of misdemeanor possession of a narcotic.
Authorities also served the woman with the three warrants from Fairfax County – an arrest warrant charging violation of pre-trial release, a warrant charging violation of probation and a misdemeanor warrant charging petty larceny – as well as a warrant from Loudoun County charging her with failure to appear in court on two counts of prescription fraud.
TURNING VEHICLE STRIKES DOG IN VIENNA: A local resident on March 19 told Vienna police that as she was crossing Maple Avenue, E., while walking northbound toward Glyndon Street, N.E., on March 11 at 3:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling south on Glyndon Street, N.E., turned left onto eastbound Maple Avenue and struck her dog.
The motorist stopped and gave her information. The resident then left the scene to take her dog to a veterinarian for evaluation.
DRIVER CHARGED AFTER ACCIDENT INJURES OTHER MOTORIST IN VIENNA: A motorist on March 15 at 10:50 a.m. was traveling southbound on Park Street, S.E., when another vehicle traveling eastbound on Patrick Street, S.E., stopped at a stop sign.
The second vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the complainant’s vehicle. Rescue personnel transported the struck vehicle’s driver to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police issued the striking vehicle’s driver a summons for failure to pay full time and attention.
DISORDERLY CUSTOMER BANNED FROM VIENNA RESTAURANT: An employee at Noodles & Co., 201 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on March 17 at 4 p.m. that a customer had become disorderly and begun yelling at the staff.
The man left the restaurant before the officers arrived, police said.
Officers located the man nearby. At the request of the restaurant’s staff, the officers advised the man that he was banned from the establishment and might be charged if he returns to it.
SUSPECT STEALS WALLET, KEYS, iPAD AT VIENNA BUSINESS: An employee at Kriser’s, 144 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that, on March 13 between 5 and 8 p.m., someone had entered the employee room at the business and stolen her wallet, key chain and iPad.
MEN CITED FOR SOLICITING WITHOUT PERMIT: Vienna police on March 18 issued summonses to two men who had been doing door-to-door soliciting in the town for several days without a permit.
A resident living in the 500 block of Nanterry Circle, S.W., called Vienna police at 7:20 p.m. to report that two men had come to the house earlier in the day, advising they were with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and were doing welfare checks on residents.
The men continued to go to other residents in the area. At 7:20 p.m., the men returned to the residence, this time advising they were from a cellular company, police said.
On March 18 at 3 p.m., Vienna police officers responded to a report of two men soliciting door-to-door for T-Mobile in the 900 block of Frederick Street, S.W. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the men, police said.
On March 18 7:53 p.m., Vienna police received a report of solicitors going door-to-door soliciting for T-Mobile without a town permit in the 500 block of Echols Street, S.E. Police located the two men, who confirmed they had been soliciting throughout the town during the day, unaware that they needed a town permit in addition to their Fairfax County permit.
Police issued summonses charging the 22-year-old Annandale man and 20-year-old Germantown, Md., man with soliciting without a town permit.
Police released the men on their signatures.
