News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
CONTRACTOR CITED AFTER WOLF TRAP HOUSE FIRE CAUSES DAMAGE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Jan. 27 at 10:28 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 9400 block of Shouse Drive in the Wolf Trap area north of Vienna.
Arriving units saw smoke coming from the front of the two-story, single-family home. Crews located fire in a wall space on the first floor and quickly extinguished it. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. A worker discovered the fire and the homeowner called 911. Smoke alarms were present and sounded after the fire was discovered.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started in the wall-stud space of an exterior wall on the first floor. The fire was caused when workers using a torch to repair an exterior faucet ignited combustible materials within the wall space, officials said.
The occupants were not displaced and did not require Red Cross services. The fire caused about $20,000 worth of damage. Authorities issued a notice of violation to the contractor for conducting hot-works operations without the required permit.
JUVENILES CHARGED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN VIENNA: A Vienna police officer on Jan. 25 at 9:07 p.m. observed a driver commit a traffic offense near Courthouse Road, S.W., and Nutley Street, S.W., and initiated a traffic stop. Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana, police said.
Police found that the driver, a juvenile, allegedly possessed a measurable amount of marijuana, a scale with marijuana residue, an open can of alcohol, tobacco products and an airsoft gun. The vehicle’s passenger, another juvenile, also possessed a measurable amount of marijuana, police said.
Police notified the juveniles’ parents and they came to the scene. Police transported the juveniles to Vienna Police Headquarters. Authorities issued the passenger a summons charging him with possession of marijuana and released him to the custody of his parents.
Police also released the driver to his parents and later obtained petitions charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, underage possession of alcohol and underage possession of tobacco products.
VANDAL DAMAGES LITTLE LEAGUE’S PROPERTY AT VIENNA PARK: Between Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. and Jan. 28 at noon, an unknown person forced entry into a shed at Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive, S.W., and damaged property belonging to the Vienna Little League.
THIEVES TAKE THE CAKE AT VIENNA ICE CREAM SHOP: An employee at Dairy Queen 304 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Jan. 28 at 3:33 p.m. that two men had entered the store, taken a cake from the freezer and then fled the store without paying for it.
VIENNA RESTAURANT REPORTS VANDALISM INCIDENTS: An employee at Skorpio’s Maggio’s Greek Family Restaurant, 421 Maple Ave., E., that, between Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m., someone had spat on the front door of the restaurant.
Several days later, an employee at the restaurant told town police that, sometime between Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 9:45 a.m., someone had vandalized the sidewalk, furniture and statue in front of the restaurant.
BURGLAR STEALS ITEMS FROM McLEAN HOME: Someone broke into a home in the 1600 block of Maddux Lane in McLean on Jan. 29 at 1:49 a.m. and stole property, Fairfax County police said.
