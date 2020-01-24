News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
MIDDLE-SCHOOLER REPORTS ASSAULT, THEFT OF PHONE: A local resident flagged down a Vienna police officer on the afternoon of Jan. 10 to report there was a youth in front of Cunningham Park Elementary School, 1002 Park St., S.E., who was crying and stating his cell phone just had been stolen.
The youth and his friend were last seen going into the elementary school, police said. Police located the two boys in the school, with help from the school’s staff. The boys told police they are students at Thoreau Middle School.
One of the boys told police a group of students at Thoreau has been bothering him for several months.
As he and his friend were walking home from school on Jan. 10, the same group of students approached him, police said. During the incident, one of the juveniles in the group allegedly slapped the boy and the group ran off. The boy then realized his cell phone had been taken.
He was not injured during the incident, police said.
MORTGAGE CHECK IS FRAUDULENTLY CASHED: A local resident on Jan. 10 told Vienna police about a fraud incident that occurred Dec. 23 last year.
The man said his wife had gone to the Burke & Herbert Bank branch at 302 Maple Ave., W., to pay their mortgage, and had given their mortgage check to a woman at the bank.
The complainant later was informed that the payment was never received.
An employee at the bank found the check had been cashed in another state and had been made payable to a person instead of the mortgage company, police said.
PEOPLE FRAUDULENTLY SENT TO VIENNA HOME TO PICK UP PUPPIES: A man living in the 400 block of MacArthur Avenue, N.E., told police that, on two separate occasions between Jan. 8 at 6:18 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 6:18 p.m., people have arrived at his residence to collect a puppy they have purchased.
The resident was concerned that scam artists might be using his address while defrauding people, police said.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TURNS OUT TO CONTAIN GLUE: A woman living in the 1000 block of Moore Place, S.W., told Vienna police Jan. 11 at 11:45 a.m. that she had received a suspicious package in the mail from a foreign country.
She brought the package to Vienna Police Headquarters, where officers inspected it and notified the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department’s hazardous-materials unit.
Unit members determined the package might have contained hazardous material and notified the FBI for further assistance. FBI personnel examined the package and determined it contained glue manufactured in the country from which it was shipped.
FBI personnel advised that the product was not hazardous and there was no threat of harm, police said.
VAN DRIVER DAMAGES VEHICLE IN PARKING LOT OF VIENNA GROCERY: A man told Vienna police on Jan. 13 at 11:45 a.m. that, as he was getting into his vehicle in the parking lot at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., a man in the van next to him yelled at him to get his car door off of the motorist’s van.
The complainant did not see any damage, got into his vehicle and yelled back at the man, police said. The other man forcefully opened his van door, slamming it into the complainant’s vehicle and damaging it, then drove off, police said.
