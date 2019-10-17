News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
THOREAU TEACHER CHARGED WITH CRIMES AGAINST CHILD: A teacher at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna faces charges of carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in custodial relationship, Fairfax County police said.
Authorities on Oct. 11 arrested Maryland resident Matthew Snell, 31, in El Paso, Texas, after he reportedly attempted to leave the country, police said.
The case began Oct. 10 when parents found inappropriate text messages from the man to a teen and reported those remarks to the school. Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad swiftly corroborated the information.
Snell became aware of the ongoing investigation and left the local area as authorities were authorizing and obtaining arrest warrants, police said. Through coordination with other law-enforcement partners, authorities tracked Snell to El Paso International Airport, where the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody. Snell will be remanded to Fairfax County to face charges, police said.
County police thanked the Vienna Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, the National Targeting Center, Homeland Security Investigations, and Customs and Border Protection for their assistance in investigating and apprehending Snell.
Victim specialists from the county police department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
ROBBERS INVADE OCCUPIED McLEAN HOME, STEAL ITEMS: Two men entered a home in the 1000 block of Galium Court in McLean on Oct. 7 at 3:28 a.m. and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, Fairfax County police said.
The intruders woke the sleeping victims and demanded valuables, police said. The victims suffered minor injuries during the robbery and the intruders stole personal items from them. The suspects were described as tall men dressed in all-dark clothing, police said.
MAN STEALS PURSE FROM CAR IN TYSONS: Two people got into their car after shopping in the 2000 block of International Drive in Tysons on Oct. 6 at 3:10 p.m. when a man opened the back door and tried to steal their purses, Fairfax County police said.
One of the victims grabbed her purse and a struggle ensued. The man was able to steal the purse and the victim was not injured, police said.
The suspect was described as a thin black man, 30 to 40 years old, with a beard.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER ROBBERY OF PIZZA-DELIVERY DRIVER: A Pizza Hut driver was physically assaulted and robbed Oct. 6 at 5:20 p.m. as he attempted to deliver a pizza in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., Vienna police said.
Detectives from the police department’s Criminal Investigations Section and officers from the Patrol Division investigated and identified a suspect who resided nearby.
Detectives on Oct. 9 took 19-year-old Alex Pratt-Jalloh into custody at his home in the 200 block of Locust Street SE. Authorities have charged Pratt-Jalloh with one count of robbery and are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
McLEAN HOMEOWNER SHOOTS AT THIEVES DRIVING OFF IN HIS CAR: Two men entered a garage in the 1400 block of Woodhurst Boulevard in McLean on Oct. 6 at 1:30 a.m. and stole a 2006 Audi A6, Fairfax County police said.
The homeowner heard the garage door open and went to investigate. He saw the car driving away and discharged one round from his firearm toward the car, police said.
MERCHANDISE STOLEN FROM OAKTON CIGAR STORE: Someone broke into Oakton Cigars and More, 2946 Chain Bridge Road in Oakton, on Oct. 4 at 2:50 a.m. and stole merchandise, Fairfax County police said.
DIRECT-DEPOSIT REQUEST SENT TO VIENNA COUNTRY CLUB WAS SCAM: An employee at Westwood Country Club told Vienna police about receiving an e-mail sometime between Oct. 1 and 7 that appeared to be from another employee requesting direct deposit for her paycheck.
The club deposited the money into the account requested before subsequently realizing it was a fraudulent account, police said.
VIENNA ROAD-RAGE INCIDENT INVOLVES BASEBALL BAT: A local resident told Vienna police on Oct. 5 at 3:54 p.m. that he had been driving in the 200 block of Cedar Lane, S.E., with his wife and children when a road-rage incident occurred.
The resident pulled into the parking lot of the Cedar Lane Shopping Center. The other driver followed him into the parking lot, then exited his vehicle with a baseball bat and threatened the resident, police said.
Officers located the other driver, who told them the resident had acted aggressively toward him on the roadway and that he had exited his vehicle with the bat as protection.
Police explained the warrant process to both parties if they wished to pursue charges.
CAMERA BAG, MONEY STOLEN FROM VEHICLE IN VIENNA: A woman living in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, sometime between Oct. 5 at 9:45 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 6:20 p.m., someone had taken from her vehicle a camera bag containing a camera, lens and U.S. currency.
MAN, WOMAN ELUDE POLICE AFTER CAB-FARE EVASION: A cab driver told Vienna police that on Oct. 10 at 1:24 a.m. he had picked up a fare and driven her to the requested address in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E.
The woman advised the driver she needed to get money to pay the fare. The two began walking to her residence when a man whom the woman knew approached them, police said.
The woman advised the man that she owed the cab driver money and the man allegedly slapped the woman, then the two ran off, police said. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the man and woman.
