News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
PEDESTRIAN RECEIVES MINOR INJURIES AFTER CAR RUNS OVER FOOT IN VIENNA: A pedestrian was walking westbound on the sidewalk in front of the entrance of a parking lot at 431 Maple Ave., W., on Feb. 1 at 5:50 p.m. when a vehicle approached the entrance and the driver motioned for the pedestrian to walk across, police said.
The driver then allegedly accelerated into the lot and struck the pedestrian’s foot, police said. The motorist then turned the vehicle around, exited the parking lot and left the scene without stopping to provide information, police said.
The pedestrian continued to walk to his destination and back home before reporting the accident to police. He sustained minor injuries during the incident, but declined treatment, police said.
MAN ARRESTED IN McLEAN ROBBERY CASE: A man entered the T-Mobile store at 1400 Chain Bridge Road in McLean on Feb. 3 at 7:16 p.m., implied he had a gun and demanded items from inside the safe, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect left the store in a car and police broadcast lookout information. Authorities later stopped the car in Washington, D.C., and plan to file charges after further investigation, county police said.
FORMER FCPS EMPLOYEE CHARGED WITH FINANCIAL CRIMES: A 29-year-old New York resident who formerly worked for Fairfax County Public Schools is facing felony charges of embezzlement, forgery and uttering, Fairfax County police announced Feb. 3.
According to a 2018 police investigation, the suspect, Adebisi Ogun, allegedly misappropriated credit-card funds and forged the principal’s signature on checks for her personal use during a yearlong period when she worked as an administrative assistant at Westbriar Elementary School, 1741 Pine Valley Drive in Vienna.
Detectives began investigating in August 2018 after school officials became aware of fraudulent credit-card activity. Detectives obtained arrest warrants in September 2018.
Authorities arrested Ogun in New York on Jan. 15 and remanded her to Fairfax County, where authorities served her with the outstanding warrants on Jan. 22.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN ON CHARGES OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT, PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Vienna police dispatched officers to Niblick Drive, S.E., on Feb. 1 at 11:08 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic assault. Residents at the house told police their adult son had begun assaulting his father.
During the alleged assault, the mother ran to her bedroom to call the police. The son reportedly busted through the bedroom door, grabbed the phone and threw it, preventing his mother from calling for help, police said. The son then left the home.
A few hours later, officers located the son after he returned to the residence. Police arrested the 26- year-old man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault, destruction of property and preventing another from summoning police.
Authorities also served the man with a protective order.
VIENNA RESIDENT DEFRAUDED IN GIFT-CARD SCAM: A resident living in the 1200 block of Kelley Street, S.W., was attempting to set up her Apple watch on Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. when a caller notified her that her account had been hacked and she would need to purchase an Apple gift card to unlock the account, Vienna police said.
After providing the gift card’s access numbers to the caller, the resident realized the call was a scam, police said.
PATIO VANDALIZED AT VIENNA STORE: An employee at Jammin’ Java, 227 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that on Feb. 1 between 6:30 and 8:38 p.m. someone had vandalized the store’s front patio area with paint.
RESIDENT TURNS IN MONEY FOUND NEAR TOWN HALL: A Vienna government employee told police on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. that a local resident had reported finding currency on the ground in front of Vienna Town Hall, and turned it over to him.
DELIVERY-TRUCK DRIVER CITED FOR NOISE VIOLATION IN VIENNA: A Vienna police officer on Feb. 4 at 5:41 a.m. observed a delivery driver unloading his truck at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W.
The officer advised the driver of the town-code section that prohibits commercial vehicles from unloading before 6 a.m.
Police issued the 52-year-old Stephens City man a summons charging him with violating the town’s noise ordinance, and released him on his signature.
