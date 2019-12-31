News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
DISHWASHER SPARKS TOWNHOUSE FIRE IN TYSONS: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Dec. 23 at 10:43 a.m. dispatched units to a reported townhouse fire in the 2000 block of Meadow Springs Drive in Tysons.
Arriving units saw smoke showing from the roof of a three-story, middle-unit townhouse. Crews located and extinguished a fire on the second floor and put out a part of the blaze that had extended to the third floor. No firefighters or civilians were injured during the fire, but a dog of the family died.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the house. Working smoke alarms were present and did sound, officials said.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental in nature. The fire’s cause involved an unattended operating dishwasher.
The fire displaced two occupants, who accepted assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $187,500 worth of damage.
IMPROPERLY DISCARDED SMOKING MATERIALS CAUSE GREAT FALLS HOUSE FIRE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Dec. 25 at 3:44 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 1100 block of Trotting Horse Lane in Great Falls.
Arriving units saw smoke coming from the rear of the two-story, split-level, single-family home. Crews located and extinguished a fire on the deck. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
Six occupants were home at the time of the fire. The homeowner discovered the blaze after smelling smoke while walking his dog outside. Upon investigating, the man discovered the fire on the rear deck and attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher and garden hose.
A neighbor called 911. All the other occupants evacuated the house before fire crews arrived. There were working smoke alarms in the home, but they did not sound because of the fire’s location.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started on the rear deck and was accidental in nature. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, officials said.
The fire displaced six occupants of the home, but they declined services offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $30,000 worth of damage.
DELAWARE WOMAN ARRESTED IN PAIR OF VIENNA-AREA PHARMACY ROBBERIES: A female suspect, dressed in all-black clothing and wearing a head covering, entered the CVS pharmacy at 337 Maple Ave., E., on Dec. 16 at 8:34 p.m., Vienna police said.
The suspect approached the cashier in an aggressive manner and demanded all the money from the register while reaching into her jacket pocket, police said. The cashier, fearing the suspect might have had a weapon, surrendered all the money from the register and the suspect left the scene, police said.
Police officers, detectives and a K-9 unit responded and searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect. Officers and detectives on the scene obtained vital information that was broadcast to surrounding jurisdictions.
Shortly after this robbery, a suspect fitting the same description committed another robbery in Fairfax County and was apprehended after leaving the scene of the second robbery, Vienna police said.
As reported earlier in the Sun Gazette, Fairfax County police arrested Tiffani Mangrum, 35, of Delaware, in Annandale following the robbery of the CVS store at 3053 Nutley St. in the Vienna area’s Pan Am Shopping Center.
Authorities have charged her with robbery and felony hit-and-run.
MAN CHARGED IN MALICIOUS WOUNDING OF TAXI DRIVER: A taxi driver on Dec. 26 at 11:13 p.m. dropped off a passenger in the 9300 block of Lee Highway in the Vienna area, but the man did not have enough money to pay the fare, Fairfax County police said.
The man disputed the fare payment and allegedly assaulted the driver, causing non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police arrested Yu Jin, 32, of Fairfax, and authorities have charged him with malicious wounding and being drunk in public.
VIENNA POLICE BREAK UP FIGHT BETWEEN TEENS AT RESTAURANT: While a Vienna police officer was working a car-accident scene on Dec. 18 at 9:23 p.m., he observed two large groups of teenagers go into the Chick-fil-A parking garage area at 540 Maple Ave., W. A few moments later, the officer heard what sounded like a fight taking place.
The officer ran on foot from the accident scene to the business next door to break up the fight. The officer was able to stop the fight with the assistance of a resident and other officers.
Police separated the two teens involved in the incident and contacted their legal guardians, who came to the scene to take custody of the involved parties.
WOMAN REPORTS BEER BOTTLE THROWN AT HER VEHICLE IN VIENNA ROAD-RAGE INCIDENT: A resident told Vienna police on Dec. 19 that another motorist, who had been driving directly behind her, pulled up next to her and someone in the vehicle started to yell obscenities at her for driving too slowly.
When the woman attempted to follow the other motorist’s vehicle to obtain its license-plate number, a passenger in the other vehicle got angry, exited the vehicle and confronted the resident a second time, police said.
The resident became fearful and had started to drive away from the area when the same man allegedly threw a beer bottle at the rear windshield of the resident’s vehicle, shattering the glass, police said.
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS AT VIENNA HOTEL: An employee of the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 21 at 8:21 p.m. requested that Vienna police assist with a guest who was out of control.
The employee told police that the woman was throwing room furniture off the balcony of the hotel and acting disorderly in the lobby area.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the woman, they detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the 26-year-old Fairfax woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with being drunk in public.
STOLEN VEHICLE RETRIEVED IN PARKING LOT OF VIENNA HOTEL: Owners of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Loudoun County were able to locate it in the parking lot of the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 25 at 5:32 p.m., Vienna police said.
Officers responded to the scene and searched for the subject who was driving the vehicle, but were not able to locate them. The vehicle was returned to its owners.
FAIRFAX POLICE ARREST VIENNA MAN AFTER TRAFFIC PURSUIT: A Fairfax County police officer on Dec. 25 at 12:40 a.m. attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet truck for a traffic violation on Interstate 66 at Chain Bridge Road in Oakton.
The driver allegedly sped off, and police pursued him.
Police arrested the driver, Eric Rasmussen, 28, of Vienna, and authorities have charged him with reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and eluding law enforcement.
SNAKE SPOTTED IN VIENNA HOME SLITHERS OFF BEFORE POLICE ARRIVE: A woman living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., requested assistance from Vienna police on Dec. 26 at 1:43 p.m. after sighting a snake inside her residence.
Officers went to the residence and searched for the snake, but were unable to locate it, police said.
MAN CHARGED WITH NOISE VIOLATION AT VIENNA BUSINESS: A Vienna police officer on Dec. 26 at 5:41 a.m. responded to a complaint of a noise violation in progress at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E.
Police observed the noise violation taking place and cited the driver of the delivery truck, a 58-year-old Stafford man. Authorities charged him with a misdemeanor for loading/unloading within 300 feet of a residence between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and released him on his signature.
VIENNA ROOMMATES REPORT VEHICLE TIRES SLASHED: Three roommates living in the 600 block of Tapawingo Road, S.W., told Vienna police that sometime between Dec. 16 at 11:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 6:30 a.m. someone slashed their parked vehicles’ tires with a sharp instrument.
JUST THE FLAX, MA’AM, JUST THE FLAX: A resident living on Park Terrace Court, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 17 at 9:30 p.m. that she recently had found flax seeds all over the kitchen floor on more than one occasion, and believed an ex-roommate had been entering the home while she was at work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.