News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEGED EMBEZZLEMENT AT CONVENIENCE STORE: A manager at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that, on Feb. 11 between midnight and 10:15 a.m., an employee allegedly had embezzled money and stolen from the store.
Officers remained on the scene while the manager fired the employee and banned the worker from the store.
Police continue to investigate this case.
VIENNA COMMUNITY CENTER WORKER FINDS BACKPACK WITH DRUG ITEMS: An employee at the Vienna Community Center on Feb. 12 between 3 and 6 p.m. found a backpack containing drug paraphernalia on the building’s basketball court, Vienna police said.
Police placed the backpack and drug paraphernalia in the station’s property room and said those items will be destroyed in the future.
VIENNA WOMAN SAYS THIEF FORGED, CASHED CHECK STOLEN FROM MAILBOX: A woman living in the 100 block of Battle Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Jan. 9 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., someone stole from her mailbox a check she was mailing to her lawn service.
The suspect then forged and cashed the check, police said.
RESIDENTS CAN APPLY FOR COMMUNITY FIRE-RESCUE ACADEMY: Want to learn more about the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department? Want to participate in an interesting, fun-filled, eight-week program that will show you what firefighters and paramedics do every day?
If so, local residents can apply to the Community Fire and Rescue Academy, which is open to Fairfax County residents age 18 and older.
Academy applications will be accepted until March 9. The Academy will begin March 26, meet for eight consecutive Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and end May 14. There is no charge for participants.
Each session will cover different aspects of the organization, providing an in-depth overview of the department and its uniformed and civilian workforce.
Officials caution that the academy is not intended to train participants as firefighters or emergency medical technicians, or to assist in emergency situations.
To learn more about the program and to sign up, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/fire-ems/cfra.
COUNTY POLICE TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETING ON REACCREDITATION: The Fairfax County Police Department is scheduled for a site-based assessment to verify it meets professional standards, as part of a program to achieve re-accreditation.
Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), the program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
As part of the assessment, department employees and local residents are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. in Room 7 of the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax.
Agency employees and the public also can provide comments to the assessment team by calling (571) 354-3207 on Feb. 25 between 3 and 5 p.m.
Telephone comments and those made at the public-information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available by contacting the accreditation manager, 2nd Lt. Kevin White, at (703)-488-8004.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Fairfax County Police Department’s ability to comply with re-accreditation standards can e-mail calea@calea.org or send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Calif. 20155.
For event information or to request special accommodations, call (703) 488-8004. Allow two working days in advance of the event so the department can make the necessary arrangements.
