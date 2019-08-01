News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
POLICE INVESTIGATE JUVENILE’S DEATH AT McLEAN CONSTRUCTION SITE: Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate after a juvenile died in a construction-related accident July 23 in the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane in McLean.
Officers and rescue personnel responded at 3:15 p.m. that day after receiving a report that a man and a juvenile male were trapped in a ditch that had collapsed on a residential construction site.
The public-safety responders extracted the man and juvenile from the ditch and took them to a nearby hospital. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the juvenile was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to confirm cause of the juvenile’s death.
STERLING MAN ARRESTED IN McLEAN FOR DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, ASSAULTING OFFICER: A 45-year-old Sterling man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser while fleeing from a traffic stop July 22 at 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Old Dominion Drive in McLean.
The incident began when the suspect, driving a black Mercedes, refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over for alleged reckless driving. The driver intentionally rammed a police cruiser before turning down a dead-end street and running away, authorities said.
Officers quickly arrested the driver, identified as Brian Templeman, and authorities have charged him with driving while intoxicated (fourth offense), reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, assaulting a law-enforcement officer and eluding police.
MAN ROBS PEDESTRIAN IN TYSONS: A male pedestrian was walking in the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons on July 18 at 10 p.m. when a man approached him and demanded money, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect, who took the victim’s money and left the area, is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, in his late teens and wearing a white tank top.
MAN FLEES AFTER TRYING TO ROB WOMAN IN CAR IN TYSONS: A woman was sitting in her car in the 1700 block of Pinnacle Drive in Tysons on July 19 at 11:30 a.m. when a man approached, demanded her property and attempted to open her door, Fairfax County police said.
The man, who did not take anything and left the area, is described as white, in his 30s, with a crew cut and wearing a large backpack.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUNK DRIVING AFTER REAR-ENDING POLICE CRUISER: A Fairfax County police officer was stopped at a red light in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road in Tysons on July 23 at 8:55 p.m. when the cruiser was rear-ended by another car, police said.
Police arrested the car’s driver, 40-year-old Vienna resident Susannah Kearns, and authorities have charged her with driving while intoxicated.
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING OFFICER, OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE: Vienna police officers on July 24 at 3:30 p.m. responded to a report of a suspicious person at the 7-Eleven store at 537 Maple Ave., W. Police identified the man and discovered Fairfax County police had an active warrant for him.
As the officers were taking the man into custody to serve the warrant, the man allegedly began to resist arrest and struck one of the officers.
Police transported the 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served the suspect with a warrant charging him with failure to comply with a supervised-release program. Authorities also charged him with obstruction of justice and felony assault on a law-enforcement officer.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST WOMAN ON DISORDERLY-CONDUCT CHARGE: Vienna police dispatched officers to the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., on July 25 at 1:56 a.m. after receiving a report of a woman trying to break into the front-office door of the hotel.
Upon arrival, police observed the woman, who quickly began acting disorderly with an officer and yelling profanities, police said.
Police transported the 34-year-old woman, who resides at the hotel, to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with disorderly conduct.
VIENNA POLICE SERVE 8 MEN WITH WARRANTS IN STAFFORD TRESPASSING CASE: Eight men came to Vienna Police Headquarters on July 19 to accept service of warrants stemming from a trespassing incident in Stafford County, Vienna police said.
Police served the warrants on two 19-year-old Vienna men, five 18-year-old Vienna men and one 18-year-old Fairfax man.
Police released all of the men on their signatures.
VIENNA WOMAN WITNESSES WREATH THIEF IN THE ACT: A woman living in the 300 block of Nutley Street, S.W., told Vienna police on July 19 at 11:59 p.m. that she had heard a knock at her front door.
When she looked at her security camera, she saw an unknown man steal the wreath from her door, police said.
BURGLARY STEALS PROPERTY FROM McLEAN RESTAURANT: Someone between July 18 and 19 broke a window at Wok ’N Roll, 1371 Beverly Road in McLean, then entered the store and took property, Fairfax County police said.
ITEMS STOLEN DURING McLEAN RESTAURANT BURGLARY: An employee at House of Fortune, 6715 Lowell Ave., told Fairfax County police that someone had entered the business between July 18 and 19 and taken property from inside the restaurant.
CAR KEYS STOLEN IN TYSONS: Someone entered Caliber Collision, 1572 Spring Hill Road in Tysons, overnight on July 20 and stole several sets of car keys, Fairfax County police said.
OAKTON BURGLARS FLEE AFTER ENCOUNTERING HOMEOWNER: Two men broke the front-door glass of a home in the 3700 block of Sarah Harper Way in Oakton on July 20 at 2:02 p.m., then ran out of the home when they saw the homeowner inside, Fairfax County police said. The suspects were described as Hispanic men wearing green vests.
