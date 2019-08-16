News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
POLICE FIND NO EVIDENCE OF REPORTED GUNMAN AT McLEAN OFFICE BUILDING: Fairfax County police on Aug. 7 said they found no evidence of criminal activity after officers searched the Gannett Co. office building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Tysons. Police initially responded shortly before noon after an employee of the building reported a man with a gun.
No gunshots or acts of violence were reported, but officers and members of the police department’s Special Operations Division searched the building. Employees sheltered in place until they could be evacuated safely.
Police identified a person of interest in an unrelated area of the county and officers spoke with him, but criminal charges are not expected, police said.
“The investigation is ongoing, but we don’t have any evidence that a crime occurred,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. “We’re thankful that this was a non-event.”
COUNTY POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN TYSONS MALICIOUS WOUNDING: And individual was taking trash to the compactor area of a building in the 7900 block of Tysons One Place in Tysons on Aug. 7 at 6:55 p.m. when a man already in the room cut the victim’s arm with a knife, Fairfax County police said.
The victim did not require medical treatment, as the person’s injuries were described as superficial.
Police could not locate the suspect, who is described as a black man with dreadlocks, in his 20s, 5 feet 8 tall and very skinny. He last was seen wearing all-black clothing with holes in his jeans.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST WOMAN ON ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY CHARGE: A resident living in the 400 block of Orleans Circle, S.W., requested assistance from Vienna police regarding a domestic assault involving a knife, which occurred Aug. 5 between 12:20 and 12:46 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene and spoke to everyone involved in the incident. Police determined that one of the subjects had assaulted the other one.
Police arrested a 52-year-old Vienna woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with assault and battery on a family member and served her with a protective order.
TEENS SOUGHT IN ROBBERY, ASSAULT AT McLEAN BUSINESS: Five people came into the T-Moblie store at 1400 Chain Bridge Road in McLean on Aug. 7 at 7:34 p.m., stole merchandise and assaulted an employee, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects are described as black and in their teens.
MONEY, MERCHANDISE STOLEN FROM TYSONS CONVENIENCE STORE: A man walked behind the counter at the 7-Eleven store at 1931 Old Gallows Road in Tysons on Aug. 2 at 8:53 p.m. and took money and merchandise, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect is described as a black man wearing all-black clothing.
No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
DRIVER REFUSES TO PRESS CHARGES AFTER ALLEGED ROAD-RAGE INCIDENT IN VIENNA: A man told Vienna police on July 31 at 3:15 p.m. that after he blew his horn at a driver who did not drive forward when a traffic light turned green, the other driver followed him through several streets in Vienna.
Once the complainant parked in a parking lot and exited his vehicle, the other driver confronted him and both drivers exchanged words, police said. The unidentified driver then allegedly struck the complainant in the head, knocking him to the ground, and left the scene.
Police identified the other driver, but the victim refused to press charges, police said.
WOMAN SAYS SHE SAW MANY PERFORM LEWD ACT IN VIENNA: A woman told Vienna police on Aug. 2 at 10:20 a.m. that she had observed a suspicious man on the bike path near Alma Street and Delano Drive, S.E. The resident decided to follow the man and saw him near a metal bridge.
The subject had his pants to his ankles and was masturbating in public, the complainant said.
The resident quickly left the area and called police. Several officers responded and searched the surrounding areas, but were not able to locate the suspect.
MAN STEALS TIP JAR FROM COFFEE-SHOP DRIVE-THROUGH: An employee at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Aug. 3 at 3:20 p.m. that an unknown man had driven up to the drive-through without placing an order.
The man reached through the drive-through window and stole a tip jar before driving off, police said.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man, police said.
TEENS TOLD TO STOP SOLICITING IN GROCERY STORE’S PARKING LOT: Vienna police on Aug. 4 at 4:26 p.m. dispatched officers to speak with three juveniles who were soliciting in the parking lot at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E.
The grocery store’s management had asked the juveniles several times to leave the premises before the managers called police.
Officers determined the juveniles did not have a town of Vienna solicitor’s license. Police contacted the teens’ supervisor, who agreed to pick up the juveniles and leave the area.
VIENNA MAN REPORTS DAMAGE TO PACKAGE DELIVERED AT HIS HOME: A man living in the 1000 block of Moorefield Creek Road, S.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 4 at 10:31 p.m. that someone had opened a package that had been delivered to his home door, taken all the contents out of the package and thrown them on his front lawn.
The man’s neighbors told police they had collected the scattered packaging materials and the package’s contents from his lawn.
VIENNA POLICE HELP WOMAN AVOID BEING TAKEN BY TELEPHONE SCAMMER: A motorist flagged down a Vienna police officer who was driving in the 200 block of Maple Avenue, E., on Aug. 8 at 1:25 p.m. The motorist told police she had been on the phone with an IRS employee and he had asked for a large amount of money.
Police later determined the caller was impersonating an IRS employee and had scammed the woman out of a large amount of money.
Officers were able to contact the credit-card company that paid the transaction. The credit-card company was able to freeze the recent transactions and the woman’s additional accounts before any money was taken, police said.
VIENNA MAN TRIES TO VERIFY INFORMATION, BUT STILL IS TAKEN IN SCAM: A resident living on Moorefield Creek Road, S.W., told Vienna police Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. that he had received a phone call from a person claiming to represent the Social Security Administration.
The person claimed the resident had outstanding criminal charges, and asked him to pay a large amount of money, police said.
The resident was skeptical about the legitimacy of the call, and was told to Google the phone number to the Social Security Administration and call them back. The resident Googled “Social Security Administration” and the phone number listed was (800) 772-1213. The resident called the number found on the Google Website and was routed back to the same person again.
The resident ended up paying a large amount of money he allegedly owed by way of Target gift cards, police said. Later on the same day, he was contacted a second time by the same caller requesting additional funds.
At that time, the resident suspected it could be a scam and contacted the Vienna Police Department.
WOMAN’S PURSE STOLEN IN DISTRACTION SCAM AT VIENNA GROCERY: A woman told Vienna police on Aug. 8 at 7:23 p.m. that while she was shopping for produce at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., a female suspect approached her and started a conversation.
The victim said that during the conversation, she looked back at her shopping cart where she had left her purse and observed a man walking away quickly from her shopping cart.
Once the resident went back to her shopping cart, she realized her wallet was missing, police said.
During the investigation, police determined that many large purchases had made at local stores immediately after the wallet was taken. Vienna police continue to investigate this case.
VIENNA INSURANCE BUSINESS REPORTS ALLEGED EMBEZZLEMENT: An employee at Patron Insurance Services, 301 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on June 5 at 7:14 a.m. that another employee had embezzled money from the business in the last few months.
Vienna police continue to investigate this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.