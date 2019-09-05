News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
77-YEAR-OLD MAN FOUND DEAD AT GREAT FALLS PARK: A Northern Virginia man who had been reported missing by Fairfax County police was found dead at Great Falls Park Aug. 24, U.S. Park Police said.
Park police dispatched officers to Great Falls Park at 9:45 a.m. after a kayaker reported seeing the man’s body. The man, who was dead at the scene, later was identified as Russell Larkin, 77.
He apparently had fallen onto rocks, police said.
VIENNA TEENS SAY SUSPECTS ASSAULTED THEM: Two teenagers were sitting on the porch of a house in the 2400 block of Glengyle Drive in the Vienna area on Aug. 23 at 10:11 p.m. when three suspects approached and assaulted them, Fairfax County police said.
The teens were not seriously injured and declined medical treatment.
The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens.
13-YEAR-OLD SAYS SUSPICIOUS MAN TRIED TO LURE HIM INTO VEHICLE: A 13-year-old boy told Vienna police that on Aug. 28 between 2:45 and 2:50 p.m., while he was waiting to cross the roadway at Park and Cherry streets, S.E., a man driving a blue hybrid vehicle pulled up next to him and attempted to lure him into the vehicle.
The boy described the man as white and around 60 to 70 years old.
EMPLOYEE SAYS CUSTOMER BRANDISHES KNIFE AT VIENNA RESTAURANT: An employee at Panera Bread 136 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police August 23 that, between 8:50 and 9 p.m., a person had walked into the restaurant and brandished a knife at customers inside the business.
The suspect then left on foot before police arrived.
THIEF AT VIENNA LIBRARY TAKES WOMAN’S CAR KEYS, STEALS VEHICLE: A woman went into Patrick Henry Library, 101 Maple Ave., E., on Aug. 28 between 1:30 and 2 p.m. and left her purse unattended for a few minutes so she could use her cell phone and the restroom, Vienna police said.
When the woman left the library, she discovered her car keys were missing from her purse and her vehicle had been stolen, police said.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MARYLAND MAN ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT: A Vienna police officer on Aug. 26 at 10:36 p.m. observed a driver commit a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue, E. During the traffic stop, the officer learned that the driver was wanted in another state. Police arrested the driver and transported him to Vienna Police Headquarters.
Police later transported the 19-year-old Silver Spring man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities executed the arrest warrant and released the man on $2,500 unsecured bond.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MARYLAND MAN AFTER ALLEGED PRESCRIPTION FRAUD: An employee at Vienna Rexall Drug Center, 150 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that on Aug. 27 between 1 and 3 p.m. someone had attempted to pass a fraudulent prescription. Officers investigated the allegations and identified a suspect in the area.
The suspect ran away from police through several streets in town and several officers were dispatched to the area to assist with the search. Police located and apprehended the suspect at a nearby business.
Police transported the 24-year-old Camp Springs, Md., man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with prescription fraud, marijuana possession and four counts of unauthorized possession of credit/debit cards.
The man, who already was out on bond on charges from a different county, was held without bond by authorities and remanded to the custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.
VIENNA GROCERY EMPLOYEE AVOIDS BEING TAKEN IN PHONE SCAM: A caller telephoned the Giant Food store at 359 Maple Ave., E., on Aug. 29 at 11:52 p.m. and impersonated a security officer for the supermarket chain in an attempt to scam one of the store’s employees out of a large amount of money, Vienna police said.
The employee realized it was a scam and hung up the phone before completing the unusual request, police said.
CASH STOLEN FROM TYSONS AUTO DEALERSHIP: A suspect broke into Koons Tysons Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, 2050 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, on Aug. 22 at 9:21 p.m. and stole cash, Fairfax County police said.
TYSONS BUILDING BURGLARIZED: Someone entered a building in the 8200 block of Boone Boulevard in Tysons on Aug. 24 at 3:30 a.m., but Fairfax County police said they do not know if anything was taken.
