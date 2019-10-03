News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA BOY CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Vienna police officers went to a home on Patrick Street, S.E., on Sept. 23 at 3:21 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic assault in progress.
A 17-year-old boy had returned home upset after an incident at school earlier in the day. The juvenile allegedly pushed his mother and began yelling and throwing things. The juvenile continued to act out when the officers arrived, police said.
Police arrested the juvenile and transported him to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, where authorities issued a petition against him charging domestic assault.
60-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT, STRANGULATION CHARGES: Vienna police dispatched officers to the 400 block of Kingsley Road, S.W., on Sept. 26 at 9:54 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had assaulted a woman.
The woman told police that she and the man just had returned to the residence when they began arguing. During the argument, the woman reportedly felt threatened and attempted to call the police.
The man allegedly took her phone and threw it to the ground, then began assaulting the woman, causing visible injury, police said.
Rescue personnel responded and treated the woman.
During the investigation, the man reportedly became loud and aggressive with officers, who arrested him. Once in the cruiser, the man continued to act aggressively, police said.
The man began complaining of chest pain, and police summoned rescue personnel to evaluate him. Rescue personnel transported him to an area hospital, where he was medically cleared.
Police then transported the 60-year-old Vienna man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of assault, preventing a 911 call, obstruction of justice and being drunk in public. Authorities held the man without bond.
JUVENILES ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFTS: A woman told Fairfax County police on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. that someone had stolen her 2012 Lexus IS250 earlier that day. That evening, a friend saw the stolen car and followed it to the 11900 block of Palace Way in the Fair Oaks area.
Officers responded and arrested three juveniles. Authorities have charged one juvenile with auto theft and charges are pending for the other two, police said.
SUSPECTS ROB VICTIM WHO WAS ATTEMPTING TO MEET ONLINE DATE: A person arranged to meet a woman in the 3900 block of Fair Ridge Drive in the Fair Oaks area on Sept. 21 at 12:08 a.m. after communicating with her through an online dating site.
Two suspects, a white female in her 20s and a black male wearing a red shirt, pepper-sprayed the victim and stole his cell phone and cash, Fairfax County police said.
PROPERTY TAKEN FROM CONSTRUCTION TRAILER IN TYSONS: Someone entered a construction trailer in the 1700 block of Old Meadow Road in Tysons on Sept. 26 at 3 a.m. and stole property, Fairfax County police said.
VIENNA MAN RECEIVES BAD CHECK WHILE TRYING TO SELL MOTORCYCLE: A man living in the 600 block of Sideling Court, N.E., told police that, between Sept. 20 and 24, he had posted an ad on Craigslist for a motorcycle he was selling.
A woman replied to the ad by e-mail stating she wished to purchase the motorcycle and then mailed a check to the resident. The resident’s bank advised him the check was fraudulent, police said.
VIENNA WOMAN TAKEN IN COMPUTER-RELATED PHONE SCAM: A woman living in the 300 block of Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police that, on Sept. 22 between noon and 12:30 p.m, she had received a phone call advising that her iCloud account possibly had been compromised.
During the phone call, the caller transferred the woman to a technician who informed the resident she would need to make a payment in gift cards to safeguard her computer and banking information.
The man also attempted to obtain her banking account numbers, police said.
The woman provided them with the gift cards, but did not release any personal banking information, police said.
BOMB SQUAD INSPECTS SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE, FINDS ONLY BANK STATEMENTS: Vienna police officers went to Navy Federal Credit Union, 820 Follin Lane, S.E., on Sept. 23 at 1:13 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious package that employees received in the mail.
Police placed the package in a safe area and requested that the Fairfax County police bomb squad examine the package.
The bomb squad determined the package was not a threat and only contained bank statements that a person was returning to the credit union.
VIENNA POLICE SEEK TEEN WHO STOLE ALCOHOL FROM CONVENIENCE STORE: An employee at the 7-Eleven store at 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m. that a teenage male had come into the store, made a purchase, then gone to the rear of the store and placed an unknown amount of alcohol into his backpack.
As the employee confronted the teen, the suspect ran out the front door, causing damage to the door, and then fled the area, police said.
TOOLS STOLEN FROM VIENNA CONDOMINIUM LOCKER: Between Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 10 p.m., an unknown person forced entry into two residents’ property lockers in the basement of a condominium building in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E., and took tools from one of the lockers, Vienna police said.
INFORMATION SOUGHT ON FAIR OAKS DUMPSTER FIRES: Fire investigators from the Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office are asking anyone with information regarding two dumpster fires that occurred Sept. 7 to come forward.
At 9:30 p.m. that day, units responded to a dumpster fire in the 12200 block of Fairfield House Drive in the Fair Oaks area. Later that night, at 11:00 p.m., units responded again to the same complex for a fire in another dumpster. Crews quickly extinguished both fires.
Officials ask anyone with information to contact Capt. Timothy Palmer at (703) 246-4707. Callers can remain anonymous.
