News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
ELECTRICAL EVENT CAUSES GREAT FALLS HOUSE FIRE: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Sept. 28 at 2:19 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 600 block of River Bend Road in Great Falls.
Arriving units found a one-story, single-family home with fire coming through the roof. Units requested a second alarm. Two occupants were inside home and firefighters quickly escorted them outside.
Crews rapidly extinguished the fire and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. A passerby observed fire coming from the home and called 911. Smoke alarms did not activate due to the location of the fire, officials said.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and started on the exterior of the home. The fire was caused by an electrical event involving wiring for the outside flood light, officials said.
Two occupants were displaced because of the fire, but they declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $55,000 worth of damage, officials said.
VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING OFFICER, PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: A woman living in the 100 block of Wilmar Place, N.W., told Vienna police on Sept. 28 at 2:28 a.m. that her adult son was intoxicated and acting irate.
The son fled the home before officers arrived. Officers searched the area for the man but were unable to locate him.
At 4:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Cottage Street and Plum Street for the report of a man lying in the roadway. Officers found the man in the 700 block of Cottage Street, crouched behind a vehicle and acting very agitated. Upon the officers’ interaction with the man, they detected signs of impairment, police said.
The man was acting both belligerent and combative with the officers, police said. As officers were placing the man under arrest, he allegedly assaulted one of them. Police arrested the 30-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with assaulting a police officer and being drunk in public.Authorities held the man held without bond.
On the same day between 3:31 and 3:40 a.m., an officer was leaving work when he found that his personal vehicle had been damaged at Vienna Police Headquarters, 215 Center St., S. Police determined that the same man officers had arrested during the above incident had entered the police station’s parking lot during the night and vandalized the officer’s personal vehicle.
On Sept. 30, police obtained a felony warrant for the man charging him with destruction of property. Authorities served the man with the warrant at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he still was being held on the previous charges.
VIENNA MAN ARRESTED ON DOMESTIC-ASSAULT CHARGE: A woman living on Carole Court, S.E., told Vienna police on Sept. 28 at 8:58 p.m. that earlier in the day, she and her husband had a verbal dispute that escalated when her husband allegedly assaulted her.
The two reportedly had another physical altercation that night, prompting the woman to call the police.
Police arrested the 55-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault and released him on an unsecured bond.
JUVENILE ALLEGEDLY STEALS CLOTHING IN PARKING-LOT TRANSACTION: A juvenile advertised items of clothing for sale through an online application and agreed to meet a buyer at the backside of a shopping center in the 100 block of Maple Avenue, W., on Sept. 29 at 3:35 p.m. to conduct the sales transaction.
The juvenile was approached by three 15- to 16-year-old juveniles, who allegedly grabbed the items of clothing and fled the area. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the juveniles, police said.
CASH REPORTED STOLEN FROM VIENNA EATERY: An employee at Anita’s restaurant, 521 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that, sometime between Sept. 24 and 28, U.S. currency was found missing from a cashbox in the restaurant’s office.
MAN TOLD TO STOP PHOTOGRAPHING WOMEN AT VIENNA CAFÉ: On Sept. 27, a local resident told Vienna police that on Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon when she was at Caffe Amouri, 107 Church St., N.E., she had observed a man in the cafe taking pictures of women in and around the establishment.
The man would hide the camera if anyone seemed to notice him, the complainant said.
The patron reported the man to employees. The owner of the café was alerted to the man’s behavior; he watched the man and confirmed the resident’s account.
The owner approached the man and advised him he could not be taking pictures inside the café. The man left the area without incident, police said.
MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA INN AFTER INCIDENT: Vienna police dispatched officers to the Vienna Inn, 120 Maple Ave., E., on Sept. 28 at 10:05 a.m. after receiving a complaint that a customer was acting disorderly and refusing to leave the restaurant.
An employee advised the man in front of the officers to leave the establishment, but the man still refused and became uncooperative with the officers, police said.
Police arrested the 60-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with trespassing and being drunk in public. A Vienna Inn employee advised the man that he was not permitted to return to the property.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH IDENTITY FRAUD, CREDIT-CARD THEFTS: A woman allegedly attempted to purchase a cell phone with a fake driver’s license and fake credit card at the AT&T store in Tysons Corner Center, 1961 Chain Bridge Road, on Sept. 27 at 3:17 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
A store employee called police and the woman fled on foot, police said.
Officers quickly found the woman and arrested her after a brief foot chase. Authorities have charged Amber Murphy, 23, of Maryland with identity fraud, credit-card theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, possessing a fictitious driver’s license and resisting arrest.
VIENNA POLICE TELL ACCORDION PLAYER TO LEAVE GROCERY PROPERTY: An employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., requested assistance from Vienna police on Sept. 28 at 1:08 p.m. regarding a solicitor. Officers located a man who was standing in the parking lot median with his son while playing the accordion.
The man had a sign posted requesting donations, police said.
The employee had spoken to the man earlier in the week and advised him he could play his accordion only if he stayed on the sidewalk, police said. Several customers began complaining, advising they were afraid he might get struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.
After officers spoke to the man, he agreed to leave and not return to the property.
MEN DISTRACT RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE, STEAL CASH: On Sept. 28, the manager of the Subway restaurant at 222 Maple Ave., W., reported that on Sept. 27 at 9:20 p.m. three men had entered the restaurant, distracted an employee and taken US currency.
