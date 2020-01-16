News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
COUNTY POLICE INVESTIGATE REPORTED STABBING IN OAKTON: A male victim told Fairfax County police on Jan. 4 at 12:01 a.m. that he had been stabbed by an unknown man while standing outside with friends in the 9500 block of Blake Lane in Oakton.
Rescue personnel took the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect ran away and is described as a Hispanic male in his mid to late 20s.
VIENNA WOMAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Vienna police officers on Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. responded to a reported domestic assault on Courthouse Circle, S.W. A male resident told police his daughter had become irate and begun throwing things around the house.
During the incident, the daughter allegedly assaulted both her parents, police said.
Police arrested the 31-year-old Vienna woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with two counts of domestic assault and held her without bond.
POLICE ARREST D.C. MAN AFTER HE HITS HYDRANT DURING PURSUIT: A Fairfax County police officer on Jan. 8 at 10:19 p.m. attempted to stop a motorist driving a Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic violation near Lee Highway and Shreve Road in the Falls Church area.
The driver allegedly sped off, which resulted in a police pursuit.
Police arrested the driver, Devon Young Jr., 18, of Washington, D.C., after he crashed into a fire hydrant. Authorities have charged Young with disregarding a police command to stop, destruction of property and having no driver’s license.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE PACKAGE THEFTS FROM RESIDENCES: Vienna police on Jan. 7 responded to reported package thefts at two residences in the town’s southwest quadrant.
The first incident occurred at 12:48 p.m. in the 500 block of Plum Street, S.W. A resident’s security camera showed a masked person take a package containing underwear from the front porch, then flee the area.
The second incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Birch Street, S.W. A woman reported that her security camera showed a masked man take a package containing some jewelry from her front porch.
The man fled the area in a vehicle driven by another unknown person, police said.
VIENNA MAN CHARGED AFTER SCREAMING INCIDENTS AT BUSINESSES: Vienna police arrested a 34-year-old Vienna man Jan. 7 following two incidents in which he allegedly screamed at employees of local businesses.
The first incident occurred Jan. 4 at 7:30 a.m. when an employee at Caffè Amouri, 107 Church St., N.E., reported that the man had entered the coffee shop and become irate with her and another employee.
The man was belligerent and allegedly spat in the employees’ direction, police said.
A short time later, the man came to Vienna Police Headquarters to report the encounter he’d had with the employees. After speaking to officers, the man calmed down and left the station.
He returned two hours later and told police that as he had been walking on Church Street near Caffè Amouri, one of the employees had begun yelling at him. The employee told police the man had returned to the area, stood outside the cafe and yelled at them.
Police went to the magistrate’s office with one of the employees to pursue charges against the man. Authorities issued a warrant charging him with trespassing. Shortly after 4 p.m., the man returned to the police station to make another complaint. Police served the warrant to the man and released him on his signature.
On Jan. 7 at 11:10 a.m., an employee at Skorpios Maggio’s Family Restaurant, 421 Maple Ave., E., approached the man in front of the restaurant and asked that he pick up his trash. The man allegedly began yelling at the employee, spat at her, threw a cup of coffee on her and then fled the area, police said.
Officers located the man, arrested him and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with simple assault and held him on a $3,000 bond.
WOMAN: MAN TRIED TO OPEN HER CAR DOOR AS SHE WAS PARKING: A woman told Vienna police that, as she was parking her vehicle on the roadway in the 700 block of Marshall Road, S.W., on Jan. 8 at 8:15 a.m., a man approached the vehicle and attempted to open its rear door.
The woman immediately locked the doors and the man again attempted to open it, police said. The woman drove away from the area and observed the man walking eastbound on Marshall Road.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the man, police said.
VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH THREATENING ILLEGAL/IMMORAL ACT: Vienna police on Jan. 9 at 2:22 p.m. received a warrant from Fairfax County police charging a 61-year-old Vienna man with threatening an illegal or immoral act.
A resident had obtained the warrant against the man for an offense that reportedly occurred in the county.
Vienna police officers went to the man’s residence, took him into custody and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with the warrant and released him on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
THIEF MAKES OFF WITH iPHONES FROM VIENNA STORE: An employee at T-Mobile, 216 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that, on Jan. 3 between 11:55 a.m. and 12:38 p.m., an unknown man came into the store, waited until the employee was busy with another customer and then took two iPhones from the display and fled the area.
NOTHING STOLEN IN BURGLARY AT TYSONS AUTO DEALERSHIP: Someone broke into Infinity of Tysons, 8527 Leesburg Pike, on Jan. 3 at 11:32 p.m., but apparently did not take anything, Fairfax County police said.
