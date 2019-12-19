News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF FLORIDA WOMAN’S CREDIT CARD: A woman who lives in Florida called the Tysons Corner Marriott hotel, 8028 Leesburg Pike, on Dec. 6 at 10:12 a.m. to report that someone was using her credit card and making fraudulent charges at the hotel, Fairfax County police said.
Officers arrived and hotel staff directed them to the reserved room. Police arrested Julian Wilson, 28, of California, and authorities have charged him with credit-card theft.
VIENNA POLICE INVESTIGATE PHARMACY BURGLARY: Vienna police officers who responded Dec. 2 at 12:40 a.m. to a burglary alarm at Tysons Pharmacy 110 Pleasant St., N.W., Suite C, found that someone had forced entry into the business and gone through several cabinets and drawers.
At the time of the report, it was not yet determined what inventory was taken, police said.
WOMAN REPORTS FOOD PLACED ON CARS WINDSHIELD, BUMPER MAGNETS DISPLACED: A woman called Vienna police Dec. 2 to report that her vehicle, which she had parked in the 300 block of Park Street, N.E., had been tampered with sometime between 5:45 and 7:06 p.m.
When an officer arrived at the address, a male homeowner at the address began yelling at him, insisting that he leave the area, police said.
The female complainant approached the officer and said she had parked on Park Street in front of the man’s house to attend the annual Church Street Holiday Stroll.
When she returned to her vehicle, she found someone had put food on her windshield. She also noticed several magnets from the rear of the car were missing or strewn about the ground, police said.
POLICE, FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO CAR FIRE AT VIENNA CHURCH: Vienna police officers responded Dec. 8 at 11:02 a.m. to the report of a vehicle fire at Faith Baptist Church 301 Center St., S. The vehicle’s owner had parked at the church, and the vehicle caught fire soon afterward, police said.
Fire personnel responded and extinguished the fire.
VIENNA WOMAN REPORTS THEFT OF COMPUTER, COAT FROM VEHICLE: A woman living in the 200 block of Locust St., S.E., told Vienna police that, sometime between Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 8 a.m., an unknown person had forced entry into her vehicle and stolen her laptop computer and a coat from the rear seat.
ITEMS STOLEN DURING McLEAN HOME BURGLARY: According to report filed with Fairfax County police on Dec. 11 at 6:06 p.m., someone broke into a home in the 800 block of Centrillion Drive in McLean and took personal items.
