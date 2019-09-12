News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
ARREST MADE IN THEFT OF VEHICLE AT LIBRARY: Fairfax County police on Aug. 31 made an arrest in the case of a vehicle stolen three days earlier from Patrick Henry Library in Vienna.
A woman went into Patrick Henry Library, 101 Maple Ave., E., on Aug. 28 between 1:30 and 2 p.m. and left her purse unattended for a few minutes so she could use her cell phone and the restroom, Vienna police said.
When the woman left the library, she discovered her car keys were missing from her purse and her vehicle had been stolen, police said.
On Aug. 31 at 2 p.m., the stolen vehicle was located by police at Tysons Galleria. County police used garage surveillance video to locate the man who had been driving the vehicle, and placed him under arrest.
Fairfax County police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Craig Hunter Jr. of Fairfax. He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with auto theft and various other offenses, and was held without bond.
ARRESTS MADE IN VEHICLE BREAK-INS: Fairfax County police were investigated several reported vehicle break-ins in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. when they saw a man crouched behind a vehicle.
The suspect was arrested, then police found another man sitting in a van that contained property believed to have been stolen from earlier thefts.
Police arrested 26-year-old Delonte Tyson and 18-year-old Demarco Tysons, both of the District of Columbia. They were charged with multiple counts of larceny, destruction of property, possession of burglarious tools and possession of stolen property, and were held without bond.
BOTTLE-TOSSING MISCREANT GETS OFF WITHOUT BEING CHARGED: On Aug. 31 at 5:55 p.m., a local resident reported to Vienna police that a man was driving recklessly and throwing bottles out of his window at Maple Avenue and Courthouse Road, S.W., Vienna police said.
The individual told police he was stopped at a traffic light when the other driver pulled up next to him, began yelling and threw bottles at him.
The victim contacted police, but did not wish to pursue charges.
FATHER WARNED ABOUT DANGER OF LEAVING YOUTHS IN VEHICLE: On Sept. 1 at 4:40 p.m., a Vienna police officer observed a vehicle in front of the Giant Food store at 359 Maple Ave., E., with its windows up and a teenage juvenile and two younger children in the car.
The children did not appear to be in any distress, and when the father came out of the store, he advised police he had run in for just a minute to bring his wife a credit card to pay for groceries.
The officer explained the dangers of leaving children in a vehicle alone with the windows up.
INEBRIATED BICYCLIST ENDS UP IN DITCH: Vienna police on Aug. 31 at 5:11 p.m. responded to a request for assistance from rescue personnel at Glen Avenue and Wade Hampton Drive, S.W.
According to police, a man described as intoxicated had fallen off his bicycle and into a ditch.
The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
