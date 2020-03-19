News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County:
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE DEFUSED AT VIENNA HOME: On March 9 at 11:50 a.m., Vienna police responded to a home on Oak Street, S.W., for a report of a domestic disturbance.
According to police, a resident was involved in a dispute between her two adult daughters, and the event escalated when one of the daughters assaulted her sister’s boyfriend when he attempted to intervene.
Police said the daughter stated the boyfriend then assaulted her.
No arrests were made on the scene; police advised of the warrant process in case either party wished to pursue charges.
WEAPON FOUND IN VIENNA HOTEL: On March 9 around 9:30 a.m., an employee of the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel in the 430 block of Maple Avenue, W., turned in a weapon that was found in a room.
GIFT-CARD SCAM HITS VIENNA EMPLOYEE: On March 10, an employee of a business in the 300 block of Maple Ave., E., received e-mail and text messages from an unknown person she believed to be her boss, Vienna police said.
The person sending the messages directed the woman to purchase gift cards, then reply with the information from the cards and receipts.
After purchasing the cards and providing information, the employee realized that she had been scammed.
DRIVER FLEES AFTER HITTING OTHER VEHICLE: On March 11 at 9:55 p.m., a driver was attempted to turn into a driveway in the 700 block of Nutley Street, S.W., when the vehicle was rear-ended, Vienna police said.
The driver of the striking vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, police said.
