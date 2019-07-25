News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
COUNTY POLICE SEEK SUSPECTS IN TYSONS DRUGSTORE ROBBERY: Three men entered the CVS drugstore at 8177 Leesburg Pike in Tysons on July 18 at 2:49 a.m. and removed the cash drawers from behind the counter, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects knocked down the clerk when he tried to stop them, police said.
The men, who drove off in a silver car, are described as black and in their teens to early 20s, police said.
LUXURY AUTOS STOLEN FROM TYSONS DEALERSHIP: Someone broke into Tysons Maserati/Alfa Romeo, 8448 Leesburg Pike, overnight on July 18 and stole a 2016 Lexus RX 350 and a 2012 Porsche Cayenne, Fairfax County police said.
VIENNA POLICE NOTIFIED WHEN RESTAURANTS FAIL TO PAY MEALS TAXES: The Vienna Finance Department notified town police on June 26 that two restaurants had not remitted their meals taxes for a few months.
The restaurants listed by the Finance Department were Falafel Street, 235 Maple Ave., E., and Amphora Restaurant, 377 Maple Ave., W., although the latter eatery subsequently submitted a check to cover the taxes owed, police said.
PAINTED BENCH STOLEN FROM OUTSIDE VIENNA FITNESS COMPANY: A member of the Vienna Arts Society told Vienna police that, sometime between July 7 at 5 p.m. and July 9 at 6 a.m., someone had stolen one of the group’s painted benches from the sidewalk outside Grass Roots Fitness, 512 Maple Ave., W.
COUNTY SUPERVISORS HONOR TO VOLUNTEER FIRE-AND-RESCUE PERSONNEL: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on July 16 honored recipients of the 2018 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards.
Supervisors lauded outstanding members from the county’s various volunteer fire-and-rescue departments and commended them for their contributions to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the communities they serve.
Fire Chief John Butler was on hand to congratulate each award winner.
The awards and their recipients were:
• Volunteer Firefighter: Cody Collins of the Greater Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer Operational Officer: Michael Wendt of the Centreville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer EMS Provider: Richard McNally of the Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
• Volunteer Advanced Life Support Provider: Lynn Clancy of the McLean Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer Basic Life Support Provider: Robert Ferretti of the Great Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer Rookie: Neggin Assadi of the Dunn Loring Volunteer and Rescue Department.
• Administrative Member: Matthew Lannon, Centreville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Administrative Officer: Reagan Clyne of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.
• Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Member: James Sobecke of the Braddock District.
• Special Recognition Award: Sean Jolliff of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.
• Special Recognition Award: Gary Gaal of the Franconia Volunteer Fire Department.
• Fire Chief’s Award: Camilla Morrison of the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
FIRE OFFICIALS REMIND RESIDENTS NOT TO LEAVE CHILDREN IN HOT VEHICLES: With mid-summer temperatures likely to be in the upper 90s and the heat index climbing into the 100s, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials remind everyone to remember a potential danger that affect young children.
Did you know a car’s temperature can rise over 20 degrees in 10 minutes? Or that the temperature inside your car can reach 110 degrees even at an outside temperature of 60 degrees?
Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for even a minute is not acceptable, officials said. Unfortunately, young children every year are left alone in vehicles that quickly heat up, causing injury or death to the children. Some of the cases involve kids getting into unlocked vehicles unbeknownst to their parents and quickly succumbing to the heat. Make sure your car is locked when you are not in it so kids are not able to gain access, officials said.
Follow these tips from kidsandcars.org:
• Remember to look before you lock. Get into the habit of always opening the back door to check the back seat before leaving your vehicle. Make sure no child has been left behind.
• Create a reminder to check the back seat. Put something you’ll need like your cellphone, handbag, employee ID or briefcase, etc., in the back seat so you have to open the back door to retrieve that item every time you park.
• Keep a large stuffed animal in the child’s car seat. When the child is placed in the car seat, place the stuffed animal in the front passenger seat. It’s a visual reminder that the child is in the back seat.
• Make sure you have a strict policy in place with your childcare provider about daycare drop-off. If your child does not show up as scheduled, and the daycare provider has not received a call from the parent, the provider pledges to contact the parent immediately to ensure the child’s safety.
• Keep vehicles locked at all times, even in driveways or garages. Ask home visitors, childcare providers and neighbors to do the same.
• Keep car keys and remote openers out of reach of children.
• Never leave children alone in or around cars, not even for a minute.
• If a child goes missing, immediately and very carefully check the inside passenger compartments and trunks of all vehicles in the area, even if they are locked. A child may lock the car doors after entering a vehicle on his or her own, but may not be able to unlock them.
• Be especially careful during busy times, schedule changes, holidays and periods of crisis, as these are times when many tragedies occur.
• Use drive-through services when available (restaurants, banks, pharmacies, dry cleaners, etc.) and pay for gas at the pump.
• If you see a child alone in a vehicle, get involved. Call 911 immediately. If the child seems hot or sick, get them out of the vehicle as quickly as possible.
