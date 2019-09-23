Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials announced Sept. 19 that the Fairfax County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association has been awarded a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant totaling $367,000.
The funding is through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program and will be spread over three years.
All 12 volunteer fire-and-rescue departments represented by the association, which are part of the department’s combination career-volunteer system, will benefit from the grant. Recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel is the primary focus of the grant, officials said.
“This SAFER grant award will help the [association] and its members to recruit and retain the volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel who are so critically needed in our community,” said association president Mike Wendt. “These funds will allow us to lean into the strategic plan that is being developed in partnership with the [Fire and Rescue Department] that will enhance the combination career-volunteer system in Fairfax County.”
Officials envision the grant will enhance public awareness of the volunteer fire-and-rescue service and of opportunities to serve, improve processes and efficiency, and provide dynamic training opportunities to develop future leaders and increase retention of volunteers.
