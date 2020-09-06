With four months left in 2020, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Community Risk Reduction Section reports that the number of fires related to improperly discarded smoking materials is on pace to be lower than last year, department officials said Sept. 3.
There were 46 such fires through Sept. 1, 2019, but as of Aug. 31, 2020, there had been 17, officials said.
A little over one year ago, the department received a grant from the National Fire Protection Association as part of a pilot program to build a community-risk-assessment tool. The tool enables Community Risk Reduction Section staff to make data-informed decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities. Members of the department’s information-technology section and the Office of the Fire Marshal also play a significant role in gathering and analyzing the data.
The map below is just one way that the Community Risk Reduction Section has been utilizing a variety of data analytics for specific causes of fire and injury-related incidents, county officials said. This allows for targeted efforts to disseminate related safety information, via a variety of methods, to communities that are experiencing a higher rate of a cause of fire or injury, officials said.
