Fairfax police are seeking anyone who may have information in the case of a bakery manager accused in the sexual assault of an adult employee with developmental disabilities.
Alberto Figueiredo, 73, of Fairfax, is facing a felony charge of object sexual penetration. He was general manager at Wildflour Bakery and has worked there for more than a decade, according to Fairfax County police.
Police began investigating the case after the victim disclosed the assault to parents last week.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Figueiredo. Call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Figueiredo is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.