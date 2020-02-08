Fairfax County police have identified the victim in a fatal wreck early Saturday in Clifton as a 52-year-old Gainesville man.
Earl Wilkins Jr. died at an area hospital.
According to police, Wilkins was driving a Jeep wrangler southbound on Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road around 1:17 a.m. when the vehicle drove into northbound traffic, striking a Honda Civic.
Wilkins had exited his vehicle and was standing in the roadway when a third vehicle, also traveling northbound, struck the Honda which then hit Wilkins, police said.
The driver of the Honda is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, remained at the scene and was treated for minor injuries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone 866-411-TIPS(866-411-8477).
Wilkins was considered a pedestrian upon exiting his car while on the roadway. This is the 4th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.
There were more than 25 wrecks on the parkway in the area of Popes Head Road last year, according to state crash data.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning a $290 million project to widen the parkway between Ox Road and U.S. 29 and replace the intersection at Popes Head Road with an interchange. Construction could begin in late 2022.
This is the fourth pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County in 2020.
