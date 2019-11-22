The owner of a McLean construction company is facing charges in the death of a 16-year-old employee at a construction site in July.
Thomas Digges, 48, of McLean, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injuries to children, Fairfax police announced Thursday.
On July 23, Spencer Lunde died after the soil collapsed at a home construction site in the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane in McLean. A man who also fell into the ditch was injured.
A grand jury indicted Digges, the owner of Digges Development Corp., earlier this week following an investigation by detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau who worked closely with investigators from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, Occupational Safety and Health Program and Labor and Employment Law, Youth Employment Section.
After turning himself in Thursday, Digges was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.