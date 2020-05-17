A hiker found a body in a wooded area of Fairfax Station on Saturday.
The body was found near the 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station shortly after 5 p.m., according to Fairfax County police.
This is an active investigation and detectives returned to the scene Sunday morning to continue processing evidence.
The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Identification is pending further investigation and next of kin notification.
Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and there is no apparent threat to public safety.
Detectives are asking for anybody with information about this case to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
