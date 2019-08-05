Fairfax County detectives are seeking out other potential victims after learning a man accused of inappropriately touching a child works as a camp counselor in McLean. The child is not affiliated with the camp.
Cesar Laragaibort, 37, of Fairfax, was charged Thursday with one count of aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond.
Laragaibort is a counselor and bus driver at Camp Greenway, a summer program operated by the Madeira School in McLean, according to police.
Initial evidence does not indicate the alleged offense occurred at Camp Greenway or on any school buses, but detectives would like to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Laragaibort.
Anyone with information should call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800.
