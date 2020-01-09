A Fairfax doctor is accused of illegally prescribing Adderall.
Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, 48, of Oakton, was arrested Wednesday following an undercover investigation by police, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Bajwa allegedly issued 15,000 controlled substance prescriptions in a 21-month period between January 2017 and September 2018, U.S. Attorney’s spokesperson Joshua Stueve said in a news release.
“Several local pharmacies had flagged Bajwa and would no longer fill prescriptions from him,” Stueve said, citing the arrest affidavit. “The Virginia Department of Health Professions had previously suspended his medical license in 2012 for issues related to his prescription practices.”
Beginning in summer 2018, two undercover law enforcement officers posed as patients and made appointments to see Bajwa. At each visit, Bajwa allegedly prescribed the undercover officers a 30-day supply of Adderall, despite the undercover officers not having a need for the medication, according to the news release.
One of the officers told Bajwa that she was a fitness model and needed Adderall for her workouts, which is not a legitimate use for the substance, Stueve said. The undercover officer also asked Bajwa to prescribe her extra pills that she could give to a “friend” and he agreed.
Bajwa is charged with illegal distribution of Adderall, a Schedule II controlled substance. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.
