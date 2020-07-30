A Vienna Public Works Department employee told town police that, on July 14 between 9 and 9:30 p.m., workers were painting double-yellow lines on Cottage Street, S.W., near Tapawingo Road, S.W., when a motorist in a pickup truck drove around their vehicles and over the wet paint, smearing the paint on the roadway.
The driver reportedly yelled and cursed at the employees and swerved over the paint multiple times, police said. An officer spoke to the driver, who said the workers had no signs or flaggers to direct traffic, making it confusing for drivers behind the crew.
Vienna officials do not wish to pursue charges for the damage at this time, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.