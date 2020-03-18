A deputy with the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office is accused of sexual assaulting a female prisoner, Fairfax City police announced Tuesday.
Patrick D. McPartlin, 45, of 6925 Mill Valley Drive, Warrenton, is being held without bond on two counts of object sexual penetration.
He is accused of assaulting the prisoner on in a Fairfax parking lot on Monday while transporting the woman from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in his department-owned vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.